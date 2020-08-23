Phil Hogan played golf in Holland weeks before coming to Ireland

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan travelled to the Netherlands in the weeks before he came to Ireland to take part in another golf tournament, Independent.ie can reveal.

In the first week of July, Mr Hogan travelled from Brussels to the Netherlands to take part in a tournament organised by the Irish Wild Geese golf society which is based in the EU capital.

There were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands at the time.

However, both countries are deemed unsafe for travel by the Irish Government.

In recent days, the Netherlands has also been put on Belgium’s ‘Orange List’ of countries where quarantine is required of anyone arriving from these jurisdictions.

The number of news cases per 100,000 people in both countries is almost double the rate in Ireland.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, who has called for Mr Hogan to resign, said it is “obvious that golf trips were very important to the commissioner throughout this pandemic”

“But the majority of ordinary people across the country didn’t have the luxury to make such choices for the last five months,” Mr Kelly added.

Around three weeks after travelling to the Netherlands for the golf outing, Mr Hogan flew to Ireland where he was required to restrict his movements for two weeks.

It emerged on Friday the Commissioner was based in a property in the K Club in Kildare when he returned to Ireland but left before the county was put under lockdown.

It was also revealed Mr Hogan travelled to Dublin to meet Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for a trade meeting before the end of the period when he was supposed to restrict his movements.

A spokesperson for the Commissioner confirmed his attendance at the golf event in the Netherlands and said “at the time there were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands”.

The Irish Wild Geese Golf Society is a decades old golf club based in Brussels whose membership is mostly made up of bureaucrats and politicians who work in the EU institutions. Mr Hogan has spoken about playing with the golf society during his down time in Brussels.

