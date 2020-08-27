Phil Hogan last night became the latest casualty of ‘Golfgate’ as he resigned from his influential EU role.

After days of mounting pressure over his actions and movements after arriving back in Ireland, the now former commissioner insisted he broke “no law or regulation” in relation to Covid-19. His departure prompts major questions over whether Ireland will retain the hugely important EU trade portfolio amid ongoing fears of a no-trade deal Brexit.

Mr Hogan became the most high profile political resignation in the fallout from last week’s Oireachtas Golf Society event where 80 people were present at a hotel dinner.

Read More

Anger over his attendance was exacerbated by a slow drip-feed of further revelations over the past seven days. Mr Hogan tendered his resignation to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

He later told the Irish Independent now was not the time to discuss whether he felt he had got “fair play”. The Government said Mr Hogan had taken the “correct course of action”.

Mr Hogan said it had become clear to him that the storm over his attendance at last week’s infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was a “distraction” from his work.

He said he came to the conclusion this would "continue and continue, and therefore I should resign".

He told the Irish Independent that the main focus of his resignation message was one of apology for any hurt or upset he caused many Irish people who had suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm resigning because I want to ensure people understand I know I made mistakes.

"I broke no law - or no regulation - but I should have given more care to the guidelines and advice," he said.

He said now was not the time to discuss whether he felt he had got "fair play" in the response of the Government to his situation.

Neither was he prepared to discuss the prospects of any successor nominated by Dublin holding the pivotal post of EU trade commissioner as another Brexit crisis deadline looms.

"I haven't had any opportunity to even consider that. Whoever my successor is, I can only wish him or her all the best now and in the future," Mr Hogan said.

A senior Government source said last night there was no contact from the commissioner and it was not known whether Ms von der Leyen had prior knowledge of the resignation emerging last night.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is understood to have learned of the commissioner's plan to resign on social media.

The three Coalition party leaders have not discussed possible replacements for Mr Hogan.

Ms von der Leyen said of Mr Hogan: "He was a valuable and respected member of the College. I wish him all the best for the future."

A statement from Mr Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan acknowledged Mr Hogan's departure on "what must have been a difficult decision for him personally".

They said: "We believe that it is the correct course of action given the circumstances of the past week.

"We all have a responsibility to support and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations.

"We all must persevere in our efforts against Covid-19.

"Former Commissioner Hogan has served Europe and Ireland with distinction. The Government will consider his replacement in due course."

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted that Mr Hogan has "served Kilkenny, Ireland & Europe with distinction".

"His decision today must have been very difficult for him personally. It's sad that great career should end in this way," he added.

Despite expectations in Fine Gael that Mr Hogan's successor will be one of its members, a senior Fianna Fáil source insisted that there had been "no discussion or acceptance on any nominee".

Read More

Government sources last night insisted that discussions had not been taking place in recent days about Mr Hogan's successor or which party they would come from.

Fine Gael Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is seen as a frontrunner given the role he has played spearheading Ireland's response to Brexit. Others in Fine Gael that could be considered include Justice Minister Helen McEntee - an ex-European Affairs Minister - and former communications minister Richard Bruton.

Selecting a Cabinet minister or TD would present a by-election headache for the Coalition that it would be far from guaranteed to win.

Labour leader Alan Kelly last night called on the Government to move quickly to fill the vacancy left by Mr Hogan, saying that the vacancy occurred at "a critical moment for Ireland" citing the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of a crash-out Brexit.

He added: "The Irish nominee must be a person of the highest calibre to impress upon the Commission President and the European Parliament that we should retain the trade portfolio.

"If necessary that means the government must break with tradition and consider a person from outside the party political system," he added.

Mr Hogan last night told RTÉ "This could be the end of my political chapter" after a career spanning almost 40 years. Mr Hogan's resignation comes a week after his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which also prompted the departure of Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary as agriculture minister.

Irish Independent