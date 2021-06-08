Phil Hogan embarks on new consultancy career in the EU after ‘Golfgate’ scandal

Former Irish Commissioner Phil Hogan is embarking on a new career offering business and political advice to anyone engaging with the European Union.

The former EU agriculture and trade commissioner resigned on August 26, 2020, after a week of controversy about Covid restrictions in the wake of “Golfgate” which also led to a number of other high-profile resignations.

The policy-guiding European Commission this afternoon cleared Mr Hogan to open his new business – to be called “Hogan Consulting”. The Commissioners cleared Mr Hogan after scrutiny by the Commission’s own ethics committee.

These vetting procedures on potential conflicts of interest for former commissioners and senior officials were put in place after several controversies on the issue in recent years.

Having held the agriculture job, responsible for 40pc of the EU budget, from 2014 until 2019, and then the trade job, responsible for all world trade negotiations, means Mr Hogan’s services will be highly sought after and will command a premium fee.

The ‘Golfgate’ controversy last August arose from a golf and social outing in Clifden, Co Galway, organised by past and present TDs and senators.

There was major controversy about social distancing and numbers attending and the fallout also led to the resignation of then agriculture minister, Dara Calleary, and other senior politicians.

It also embroiled a new Supreme Court judge, Seamus Woulfe, in an ongoing stand-off which ended with his staying in office.