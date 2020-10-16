Phibsboro residents want council to take action and redesign 'hostile' intersection

Serious traffic congestion in a Dublin neighbourhood is putting lives at risk, members of the community have said.

People in Phibsboro are fed up with a four-way intersection and have submitted a proposal to Dublin City Council under the Covid Mobility Programme.

A serious collision happened not that far from the crossroads in August.

"There was a woman killed several weeks ago, not at the junction, but just up outside Tesco, outside the shopping centre. A woman was hit by a vehicle," said Robert Bourke, one of the people behind the proposal.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and Phibsboro Road had to be closed temporarily.

Architect Mr Bourke moved to Phibsboro four years ago, partly due to the affordable housing and the strong sense of community, but encountered some issues.

"The village centre, with its neglected shopping centre and highly trafficked intersection at Doyle's Corner, is a very hostile environment and a huge safety risk for pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

However, lockdown provided him with a glimpse of what life could be like in the neighbourhood.

"Despite the catastrophic impact on most businesses, the air was clean, it was relatively safe to cross the road and the deafening din of cars was momentarily gone," he said.

Fumes

"You could finally have a conversation without shouting or inhaling petrol fumes."

The proposal is relatively simple - the road markings on the approaches to the intersection need to be redrawn.

Mr Bourke and others measured the width of the intersection using a laser device.

"It was like this kind of covert surveying," he said.

"We calculated that by simply redrawing the lines you could fit in cycle lanes on both sides, because one of the lanes on each side is wider than it needs to be."

The proposal also suggests putting in "parklets", which would be extensions of the pavement and give people a place to sit and rest.

Local resident Marian Fitzpatrick has been trying to bring in a number of developments to Phibsboro for years.

In 2014, she and others conducted a survey to see how many drivers drove through the red light at the four-way junction.

"We stood at the corner for half-an-hour every day for a week at different times of the day," she said.

"In a three-and-a-half-hour period, we were able to write down 231 registrations of cars, vans, trucks, lorries and buses that broke the red lights."

Ms Fitzpatrick is hopeful the proposal will be accepted, and added that "the people who live and work here deserve better".

Herald