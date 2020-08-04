Phase 4 Ireland: Pubs will not reopen until at least August 31, number of countries removed from Green List

PUBS, nightclubs and casinos will remain closed for at least another three weeks, the Taoiseach has stated tonight.

Face coverings will also be mandatory in shops and shopping centres from August 10 and five countries have been taken off the green list.

Pubs will not reopen until at least August 31.

Michéal Martin said he realised this news would come as a blow to publicans but there was no choice in the matter, given the increase in cases.

"The Irish people have done a good job in containing the virus, but it's important to remain vigilant.

"This will come as a blow to pub owners, I want them to know I have every sympathy for their plight.

"This virus is taking away their ability to earn a living, to provide a key service in the heart of in particular rural communities."

The Taoiseach said the Cabinet would need to now look at supports for the industry, as he realised how they had been severely affected. He also urged people to avoid house parties.

While publicans and other businesses would be "very upset" he said the priority was public health. The priority was to "save lives", to look after the vulnerable and "we want to reopen our schools."

"The life chances of our children depend on us getting the schools open in a safe way."

The Taoiseach asked the country to continue to “have patience” in the fight against Covid-19 and to follow all the public health advice in keeping the virus under control.

In discussing the five countries removed from the Green List, the Taoiseach announced Malta, Cyprus, San Marino and Gibraltar had been taken off the list.

Anyone travelling to those destinations would now have to isolate for 14 days on the way back. The best advice was, to stay home, Mr Martin said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting CMO, said: "It's not about the number of cases, it's about where those cases are arising, can we link one case with another.

"What are we seeing in the hospitals, what's the age profile, is it getting into our care facilities.

"It never has been or will be as simple as saying we reached X number and need to do Y, it's a range of measures we need to keep under review."

The reopening of some 3,500 pubs across the country, that have been shuttered since March, will now not go ahead on August 10 as had been planned.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised the Government against reopening pubs after it met this morning.

The Government has "abandoned the 3,500 smaller pubs across Ireland" following their decision to stop pubs from reopening next week, according to the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI).

They also said that the decision will be met with “fury and despair” across the sector.

VFI Chief Executive, Padraig Cribben, said: “This is Groundhog Day for the trade as twice now the reopening of pubs has been postponed. The new Government’s decision has caused grave alarm within the trade as publicans face an extremely uncertain future with little to feel optimistic about. Make no mistake, this is a full-blown crisis for the trade as over 3,500 pubs must now remain shut.



“The Government has effectively denied pubs the ability to trade and as a result will have to provide substantial supports to our members, many of whom are deeply agitated at what they feel is the State abandoning a vital part of the hospitality sector.”

While Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA, said the Government has "basically just abandoned half the pub sector".

“This decision will be met with both fury and despair across the entire sector. It is creating intolerable pressure on those pubs still closed, their 25,000 staff, suppliers to the industry and all their families. The Government can’t keep stringing the entire sector along like this. Where is their plan? Where are their supports for the industry? The pubs that are closed or their staff certainly won’t benefit from the July stimulus if they have to stay closed and the future viability of these businesses is in doubt.

“There is only so much an industry can take. If the Government wants the pub sector to survive, there needs to be a solution for handling pubs during this public health emergency crisis. That means coming up with a meaningful support package for pubs whose doors remain shut by order of the Government,” he said.

Speaking before Cabinet earlier today, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar highlighted the recent spike in new Covid-19 cases in Ireland and across Europe and said the Government’s priority is reopening schools and colleges.

The Tanaiste said that Nphet recommended a cautious approach in the coming weeks.

“Relative to other European countries we are still doing quite well, we want to keep it that way and we want to make sure we do nothing that jeopardises the opening of schools and colleges in the next couple of weeks,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That’s why on the advice of Nphet, we will be recommending to Cabinet that we will be taken a very cautious approach for the next couple of weeks,” he added.

The Tanaiste said this will be come as a “further blow to some sectors that have not been reopened but added that “we can’t risk going backwards or risk the schools reopening”.

