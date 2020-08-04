Phase 4 of the Government's roadmap is due to begin on August 10. (stock image)

PUBS will not reopen from next Monday in a major blow to the sector, Independent.ie has learned.

A senior Government source has confirmed that the reopening of some 3,500 pubs across the country, that have been shuttered since March, will now not go ahead on August 10 as had been planned.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised the Government against reopening pubs after it met this morning.

It has also been confirmed Cabinet will increase the number of people who can attend outdoor gatherings to 500 people. This means more people can attend GAA and League of Ireland matches from next Monday.

However, the Cabinet decided not to increase the number of people who can attend indoor events such as weddings beyond the current limit of 50.

Malta will be among a number of countries removed from the Green List of places deemed safe for travel without quarantine. A significant spike in cases in Malta has raised concerns about allowing people travel to the region without requiring them to self-isolate for two weeks on their return.

Speaking before Cabinet earlier today, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar highlighted the recent spike in new Covid-19 cases in Ireland and across Europe and said the Government’s priority is reopening schools and colleges.

The Tanaiste said that Nphet recommended a cautious approach in the coming weeks.

“Relative to other European countries we are still doing quite well, we want to keep it that way and we want to make sure we do nothing that jeopardises the opening of schools and colleges in the next couple of weeks,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That’s why on the advice of Nphet, we will be recommending to Cabinet that we will be taken a very cautious approach for the next couple of weeks,” he added.

The Tanaiste said this will be come as a “further blow to some sectors that have not been reopened but added that “we can’t risk going backwards or risk the schools reopening”.

However, there is growing anger among publicans who have been forced to keep their pubs closed for almost five months while other sectors of society have reopened.

Ministers from rural constituencies believe pubs should be allowed open under strict new guidelines which would restrict opening hours and limit the number of customers allowed in premises. There has also been some discussion around allowing pubs open on a regional basis.

However, another senior government source said they did not think this approach would be taken as Ireland is a small island and Nphet has previous warned against it.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin postponed reopening of pubs last month until August 10 over fears about an increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The virus has spread even more rapidly since and recent figures are as high as those recorded in May.

Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) Chief Executive Padraig Cribben, who represents 3,500 publicans, said his members “simply can’t survive much longer” and feel like they are being used as a “messaging tool” by the government.

Mr Cribben said it is “vital” that pubs are permitted to reopen on August 10. “After the Government decision to postpone reopening at virtually the last minute three weeks ago, any further delay would bring many publicans to breaking point,” he said.

“Our members feel the Government is using the trade as a convenient ‘messaging tool’ to capture public attention,” he added.

