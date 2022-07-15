Pharmacy workers who lost bonus payments for failing to wear face masks have WRC case rejected

The Workplace Relations Commission has rejected complaints by a group of five pharmacy workers who lost out on bonus payments after being sanctioned for failing to wear a face covering.

The adjudicating officer wrote that even though one of the workers had only taken her mask off for eight minutes, he could not ignore that she was talking to two other people at the time – something he termed “wholly irresponsible”.

The five workers lodged complaints with the WRC under the Industrial Relations Act against their employer over the disciplinary sanctions, with the matter called on for adjudication in May and anonymous decisions published this morning.

The employer said it called in the workers for investigation meetings over a series of health and safety breaches shortly after the country went back to a Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown on Christmas Eve 2020.

Most of the incidents were on 28 and 30 December that year, but one worker was sanctioned for a further incident on 23 February 2021, the company told the WRC.

The workers had been recorded on CCTV nor wearing face coverings – which were at that time mandatory in the healthcare setting – for periods of 30 to 90 minutes, it submitted.

The exception was the incident in February 2021, when a worker was recorded going without a mask for eight minutes, according to the company’s submission.

“This was contrary to company policy as well as HSE and NPHET guidance around the use of surgical masks in the healthcare setting,” the company argued in each of the cases.

The WRC was told the workers were shown the CCTV footage of the incidents.

Their trade union said the “alleged non-mask wearing” was uncovered using CCTV footage.

It argued that the company’s policies only allowed for this in cases of “alleged fraud or theft and that the workers were not afforded natural justice on this basis.

The company issued final written warnings to the workers in all five cases.

The sanctions imposed on the workers involved in the first four incidents were downgraded to a first written warning on appeal.

However, the worker in the last incident in February 2021 – who did not dispute going without a mask for eight minutes in the cash office -- had her final warning upheld by the appeals officer.

The group of employees argued they had all been on the front line since the start of the pandemic and were being sanctioned for “little more than a momentary lapse of concentration”.

Although the warnings had now expired, they were all at a financial loss because they became ineligible for bonus payments while the warnings were in force, their union submitted.

In a recommendation published today, adjudicating officer Breiffni O’Neill wrote that the employer had acted reasonably in each case and that he could not come down in favour of the workers.

Each of the workers had either admitted or not disputed that the CCTV footage showed them going without a mask “in a healthcare setting in the extraordinary world in which we lived at the time”.

He wrote that the question of the use of CCTV data was outside the WRC’s jurisdiction and a matter for another forum.

He added that he recognised that one worker had only gone without a face covering for a period of eight minutes.

“I cannot ignore that she failed to do so while she was having a conversation with two other people in the cash office when covid 19 was at its peak, which I find to be wholly irresponsible,” he wrote.