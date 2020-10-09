| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pharmacist arrested over alleged medical card fraud against HSE

Stock picture Expand

Close

Stock picture

Stock picture

Stock picture

Ken Foy Crime Correspondent

A Dublin pharmacist has been arrested by fraud squad detectives as part of a deception investigation.

The man from south Dublin, who runs a number of pharmacy businesses in the capital, is expected to appear before Dublin District Court next week in relation to 30 alleged sample charges of deception.

He was rearrested this week after being originally detained at Irishtown Garda Station in May following a detailed probe by the detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).