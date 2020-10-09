Pharmacist arrested over alleged medical card fraud against HSE

A Dublin pharmacist has been arrested by fraud squad detectives as part of a deception investigation.

The man from south Dublin, who runs a number of pharmacy businesses in the capital, is expected to appear before Dublin District Court next week in relation to 30 alleged sample charges of deception.

He was rearrested this week after being originally detained at Irishtown Garda Station in May following a detailed probe by the detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

"The alleged injured party in this case is the HSE. It is alleged that this pharmacist defrauded the HSE by making duplicate claims to the agency in relation to his clients who had medical cards to obtain medication," a senior source told the Herald.

It is understood some of the alleged deception offences involved "duplicate false claims" being submitted to the HSE.

The well-known pharmacist had never come to the attention of gardaí before.

It is understood he has not yet been suspended from the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland, whose rules state that a member may have his or her registration suspended for undermining confidence in the profession.

"He is not the only pharmacist who is under investigation in the capital for this type of crime and it is expected that others will be arrested in these separate cases as well," the source said.

"There has been an issue with fraud in some pharmacies nationwide for some time."

PRISON

In April 2017, a then 72-year-old pharmacist was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, with two years suspended, for stealing almost €71,000 from the HSE by falsifying drug payment scheme claims.

Christine Crowley from Main Street, Drimoleague, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to 21 sample counts of theft and fraud from a total of 174 charges at Cork Circuit Court.

The charges followed a five-year investigation by gardaí following a complaint from the HSE into activities at two pharmacies she owned.

The probe found discrepancies between the quantity of prescription medicines that had been dispensed and the quantity she had claimed for under the Drug Payment Scheme.

The HSE recouped the money from Ms Crowley by stopping drug-scheme payments to her for 12 months, during which time she continued to dispense medicines on the scheme but at her own expense.

Meanwhile, in a completely different case this week, a superintendent pharmacist who was caught supplying prescription drugs to friends was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

John O'Meara (42) of Stillorgan pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of prescription tablets worth €4,000 for sale or supply at his home on August 24, 2018.