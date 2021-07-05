Pharmacies begin vaccinating 18-34 year-olds today

There has been huge demand for the vaccine since it was announced on Friday 18-34 year-olds could apply for the one-shot dose.

Pharmacists across the nation are to begin vaccinating 18-34 year-olds today as the vaccination programme escalates.

Pharmacists will be administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to adults between the ages of 18 and 34 that registered their interest in receiving the shot.

Pharmacists were inundated with calls and enquiries on Friday when it was announced the vaccine would be given to the younger age cohort to speed up the vaccination programme.

HSE chief Paul Reid yesterday confirmed that 120,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine would be distributed to more than 850 participating pharmacies this week. It’s expected that close to 200,000 doses of the vaccine will be available next month.

Such was the demand for the vaccine, Boots have had to postpone taking bookings for the shot.

“Due to large demand we currently have no further appointments available for the Janssen Covid-19 single dose vaccine. We will open appointments again as soon as more stock becomes available,” a message on the Boots website read.

However, Darragh O’Loughlin, head of the Irish Pharmacy Union, asked that young people “bear with us” as they work through the demand with limited supply.

“Pharmacies have been told they will get around 50 vaccines each by the end of next week,” he said. However, one pharmacist already had bookings from 1,250 people by lunchtime yesterday.

The move was announced as part of HSE and Department of Health efforts to speed up the vaccine rollout over fears of the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Delta now accounts for close to 70pc of newly confirmed cases, Dr Cillian de Gascun said at a Nphet briefing last week.

It is expected that 50pc of the adult population will be fully vaccinated by Tuesday evening, as over 4.4m doses have been administered.

Over 100,000 people received their second dose of AstraZeneca last week, as the over 60 cohort moves closer to being completely finished.

Public health officials have indicated that they expect a “significant” fourth wave of the disease due to the prevalence of the Delta variant in Ireland.