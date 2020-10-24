| 11.6°C Dublin

Pfizer set to have 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses ready by the end of the year

Director of pharmaceutical giant says clinical trials being passed at 'breakneck speed', writes Eilish O'Regan

Progress report: Paul Reid, managing director of Pfizer Ireland. Picture: Andres Poveda Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

It's the news that will lift the nation's spirits as the country endures six weeks of lockdown.

There is growing optimism that the first batches of a safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine could arrive here before the end of the year.

Paul Reid, managing director of Pfizer Ireland, believes there are strong signs that his company's experimental jab could be approved for emergency authorisation at the end of next month. It already has 100 million doses manufactured and ready to go if it gets the green light from regulatory agencies in the United States and Europe.