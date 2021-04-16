Pfizer boss says third dose of Covid-19 vaccine ‘likely’ needed within 12 months

The Pfizer vaccine has been given to almost three quarters of people that have received a vaccine in Ireland thus far. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

People who have received the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will “likely” need a third dose of the drug within 12 months, the pharma giant’s CEO Albert Bourla has said.

People may also need annual shots as a booster to the vaccine, according to Mr Bourla.

This could mean hundreds of thousands of Irish people will need to get an extra shot in the next 12 months.

Ireland’s vaccination rollout has relied heavily on Pfizer with 806,328 doses administered, almost three quarters (74pc) of all 1.1m doses, according to latest HSE data.

Read More

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role,” Mr Bourla told CNBC.

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus”.

The CEO’s view is due to the fact that it is unclear how long protection from Covid-19 lasts once a person is fully vaccinated.

Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be 95pc effective in preventing severe disease for at least six months after the second dose.

Researchers into vaccination efficacy have said more data is needed to determine whether the mRNA (fizer and Moderna) vaccines offer protection beyond six months.

Americans should expect to receive booster shots for vaccines, the head of US President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 response team, David Kessler told US lawmakers yesterday.

“We don’t know everything at this moment,” he told the US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“We are studying the durability of the antibody response.

“It seems strong but there is some waning of that and no doubt the variants challenge ...they make these vaccines work harder. So I think for planning purposes only, I think we should expect that we may have to boost.”

Read More

Online Editors