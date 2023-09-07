Petrol and diesel prices shoot up with fears of more to come

Fuel retailers group calls on Government to suspend next two excise-duty increases

Diesel went up by 14c a litre last month. Photo: PA

There has been a huge jump in the price of diesel, with petrol prices also up in the last month.

And with Brent crude hitting €90 a barrel this week for the first time since last November, there are fears of more price increases.

The cost of a litre of diesel went up 14c last month when compared to July, with petrol up 8c over the same period.

Higher excise duty and surges in the cost of crude oil due to restrictions in supply by Saudi Arabia and Russia are being blamed for the higher cost of motoring.

Research from a new price comparison site Fuelcompare.ie found that petrol was averaging €1.74 across the country at the end of last month, with diesel at €1.77. Prices have risen sharply at forecourts since the survey was compiled, say drivers.

The latest surge in prices comes amid fears of more rises in the crude oil on international markets, and another planned hike in the excise duty at the end of next month to restore it to where it was before a temporary cut to aid motorists.

Francisco Gonzales of Fuelcompare.ie said there were notable variations in the price rises across the country.

In Dublin there has been a relatively modest rise of close to 5pc in petrol prices, while in Roscommon there was a more substantial 10pc increase in diesel prices.

“Petrol and diesel prices are on the rise, with an additional general [excise duty] rate increase introduced at the start of this month,” said Mr Gonzalez.

“This increase comes after a rise in Brent prices during July, and with Brent futures quoted at similar levels in the upcoming months.

“Consequently, if there are no alterations from Opec, we can anticipate price stability in the months ahead.”

A Spaniard working in this country, Mr Gonzales and some friends started Fuelcompare.ie after becoming frustrated at the death of fuel price comparison sites here, unlike in Spain.

The aim of the site is to shed light on the fuel market and offer consumers valuable insights, he said.

Saudi Arabia has extended a voluntary one million barrel per day (bpd) oil production cut into December.

This will prolong supply curbs engineered by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies, known collectively as Opec+, to support prices.

Here, the Government resisted calls to hold off on the increase in excise duty on petrol and diesel that took effect at the start of this month.

The Irish Petrol Retailers’ Association (IPRA), which represents 400 independent petrol retailers, had called for the duty hike to be delayed until next year.

The petrol retailers said families were struggling financially and needed a break as they were being hit with back-to-school costs, grocery inflation and higher mortgage rates.

David Blevings, a spokesperson for the IPRA, has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Michael McGrath to suspend the next two excise-duty increases.

If the increases are fully implemented, it will mean that a full tank of diesel across the Border will be €10 cheaper than in the Republic, he said.