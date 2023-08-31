Petrol and diesel prices set to increase tonight

Motorists are facing a hike in the cost of petrol and diesel from midnight tonight as excise rates are set to increase.

Petrol excise rates will increase by 7c per litre while diesel prices will rise by 5c.

Meanwhile, agricultural diesel will go up by 1c.

While the excise increases from midnight, price rises at all pumps will not be immediate.

That is because the excise is charged on wholesale supplies of fuel, and it may be days for many forecourts to sell their existing fuel stock, purchased at the lower excise rate.

As part of cost-of-living measures and soaring prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, the Government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol and diesel.

Excise duty was reduced by 20c per litre of petrol and 15c per litre of diesel.

The measures were due to expire on August 31, 2022, but were later extended.

In February, the Department of Finance confirmed that the reintroduction of the fuel tax would begin on a phased basis from June 1.

Meanwhile, on October 31 rates will be fully restored with an increase of 8c for petrol and 6c cent for diesel.

On Tuesday, the Irish Farmers Association called for the rise in excise duty to be “suspended indefinitely”.

Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh called on Minister for Finance Michael McGrath to reconsider the timing of this increase in excise duty and “announce an indefinite suspension immediately”.

“At a time of a cost-of-living crisis and stubbornly high inflation, it seems unconscionable that the Government would proceed with imposing further taxes on already stretched families as we approach the autumn and winter period,” she said.

Speaking at Leinster House on Tuesday, Mr McGrath said tonight's excise increase is already "locked in" and will be going ahead.

However, he said the further increase planned for the end of October will be considered as part of the budget talks.

Excise duty is being incrementally restored after it was cut last year. “As is always the case we’ll keep these matters under review particularly in the context of the Budget we have coming up now in six weeks’ time,” Mr McGrath said.