Peter Mark to raise prices by up to €60 for some customers to fix home dye jobs and 'long regrowth'

The hairdressing chain is one of many salons reopening on Monday. (stock image)

HAIRDRESSER Peter Mark is hiking prices for some customers by up to €60 after Covid-19, claiming clients need to pay extra to fix home dye jobs and “long regrowth” during lockdown.

The hairdresser chain is one of many which will reopen on Monday for the first time in over three months. Salons have been inundated with requests for appointments, and many are working through long waiting lists which could take months to clear.

Peter Mark warned clients on social media it needed to explain what “colour services will involve when you return to your salon of choice.” It said there are now three new “services” which will apply to some clients who are getting their hair highlighted or dyed.

“To adjust for the time that has elapsed since your last salon service our teams may need to perform one of three technical applications,” it said in a post on its social media accounts.

The first is a “colour detox” for those who tried to dye their own hair at home during lockdown, which will cost €60 more than a normal appointment.

The second is a “colour extend” service where customers will be charged between €45 and €60 more because their hair has grown by two inches or more since March. Clients whose hair colour has faded since their last appointment could also be charged an extra €45 for a “colour restore” service.

Posts on Peter Mark’s Instagram account warning about the new “services” appear to have the comments turned off. It is understood the charges for new post-lockdown “services” may also apply to Style Club salons, which are owned by Peter Mark.

A spokeswoman for Peter Mark said the services “might apply if someone has put a home colour in their hair or if they have significant root growth or colour fade.”

“These services start from €45 and only apply if your hair needs additional colour product and technical services to return your hair to your usual salon colour result," the spokeswoman said.

"Whether one of the additional services listed below is required, will be based on a consultation on the day with a stylist. This is a one off service for their first appointment back and a lot of clients may not need this service depending on their hair.

“As always the requirements of the service and the cost for same will be discussed in advance of the service taking place.”

The spokeswoman added that cost will be discussed with clients before their treatment.

