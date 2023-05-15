Peter Brooke, former Northern Ireland Secretary who played ‘pivotal role’ in peace process, dies aged 89

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Brooke, who has died aged 89, has been remembered as playing a “pivotal role” in the peace process.

Mr Booke served as Northern Ireland secretary from 1989 and 1992 under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and also served in Prime Minister John Major’s cabinet.

His time in the North was a critical period for Dublin and London, and with his appealing manner and seemingly infinite patience he was more than once able to bring the parties round the conference table.

His impeccable handling of all the parties made him as popular - or acceptable - to those involved as any of his predecessors in what had become a thankless post.

However, his reluctant singing of My Darling Clementine on RTÉs The Late Late Show in January 1992, hours after an IRA attack had killed eight building workers in Co Tyrone, seriously damaged relations with the unionist parties.

In his statement to the Commons the following Monday, Mr Brooke told MPs although his actions were "innocent in intent" they were "patently an error".

He announced, after apologising unreservedly for his appearance on the show, that he had placed his resignation at the prime minister's disposal. However, Mr Major voiced full confidence in Mr Brooke after refusing his resignation.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said: "Peter played a pivotal role in the emerging Northern Ireland peace process, helping pave the way for an end to violence.

"My condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Brooke made a “positive and valuable contribution at a significant juncture in the peace process”.

"It was during his time as Secretary of State for National Heritage that I met Peter Brooke.

"One couldn't but be struck by the great openness of spirit and charm which Peter Brooke had.”

Former prime minister John Major said: “Peter Brooke was a dear friend and colleague for many years ‒ before and after our time in Parliament.

“In all he did, Peter was the first gentleman of politics, which he elevated with his calm, gentle, yet tenacious character ‒ not least with regard to his pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

“Honourable to the core, he was one of the most deep down decent people I have ever known. I was proud to call him my friend.”