Pete St John, the composer of ‘Fields of Athenry’ and ‘Dublin in the Rare Old Times’, dies at 90

When Irish rugby and soccer fans give a lusty rendition of The Fields of Athenry it is a fitting tribute to its author, the songwriter Pete St. John, who died in Dublin yesterday aged 90.

Best known for what became a sporting anthem, the song was first recorded in 1979 and was a hit for Paddy Reilly. He also wrote Dublin in the Rare Old Timess.

“He was a great songwriter and story teller, he was one of the greats of our business,” said Donie Cassidy, who co-wrote the Charlie Haughey election song Arise and Follow Charlie with him, as the campaign song for the 1982 General Election.

His most famous song, The Fields of Athenry, was sung all over the world by Irish and international folk groups, including the Dubliners, as well as being used in films like Dead Poets Society and television productions. The royalties from the song alone allowed him to live comfortably for the latter part of his life.

It also allowed him the luxury of long lunches at his own table, No. 24, in the Beaumont House on Dublin’s northside, where he held court with his great friend Jim O’Connor and where interesting guests were invited to partake of lunch and listen to his stories and banter.

He always did things with slow deliberation and knew exactly how he wanted them to be done.

“We’ll eat our food and then talk”, he used to tell his guests,

“Because you can’t do the two things at the same time.”

Born Peter Mooney in Inchicore, Dublin, on January 31, 1932 he was educated at Scoil Mhuire and Synge Street CBS.

He recalled an idyllic childhood roaming free and learning to play the guitar and sing under the influence of one of his teachers.

He served his time as an electrician before emigrating to Canada.

He also worked in construction in Washington, DC, where he had a house for many years.

During his time there he was involved in doing renovation work at the White House.

Although he is best known as a songwriter, he was also a musician and singer in his own right, touring extensively in Ireland, Europe and the United States.

His concerts were a mixture of songs, mostly written by himself, and stories.

He had a great interest in Irish history.

In one of our conversations, he told me that when he came back from a tour shortly before Christmas, 1983, his wife, Sue, told him: “You had better have a good look at yourself”, referring to his ballad-singing lifestyle. He never drank again.

His song-writing was meticulous and well thought out.

“What you need is a simple chorus, a melody that everybody can sing and the rest will take care of itself,” he used to say.

It was highly effective and he left behind him a lasting legacy of songs as a result.

He was also a passionate campaigner for a special Famine Day commemoration, which came to fruition when it was given government approval after 16 years. He described himself as “a nationalist” in political terms.

In later years he suffered from diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and in late 2018 fell out of bed and later had to have a brain operation, which kept him in Beaumont Hospital for 10 weeks.

His wife died in 2010. He is survived by his two sons Kieron and Brian.