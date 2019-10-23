Sugary treats have gone from an occasional indulgence to an "everyday" reality, with one in 10 children eating them at least once a day.

Pester power: Sugary treats now an everyday reality for one in 10 children

New research from Safefood has found parents are giving their children treats to control their behaviour, as bribes or rewards and to placate or quieten them.

While it is recommended that treat foods high in fat, salt and sugar are eaten only occasionally, only 6pc of parents follow this advice.

Two-thirds of participants in the study said they gave treat foods to children at least weekly and 37pc said twice weekly.

However, 12pc of parents admitted giving their children treats at least once a day.

Sweets, chocolate and ice cream were the most popular treats, followed by crisps, takeaways, fast food and biscuits. Screen time was the most popular non-food treat.

And while treat foods for pre-school children were healthier - including fruit, berries and cheese - those for older children included fizzy drinks and chips.

Safefood, the HSE and Healthy Ireland are now encouraging parents to say no to treats, saying: "It takes a hero to be the bad guy."

The new research, which was led by UCD, comes with one in four children in Ireland either overweight or obese. It warns that providing food in response to a child being upset may "unintentionally teach the child to associate feeling upset with consuming highly palatable foods as a coping mechanism, known as 'emotional eating'".

Researchers asked parents, grandparents, sports coaches, teachers, crèche workers and childminders about giving treats to children.

Parents were the group who most frequently provided treats to children on a daily basis, for example every evening after dinner, or several times a week.

Meanwhile, grandparents believed it was their duty to provide treats for their grandchildren and that it was their "job" to spoil them.

For teachers, most said their school had a "Treat Friday" when children were allowed to bring in a small bar of chocolate or something similar. Many had strict eating policies for the rest of the week.

Many participants said they gave children treats because they asked for them, either because the child expects to be given a treat or because of "pester power".

Dr Marian O'Reilly, chief specialist in nutrition at Safefood, said treats had gone from an "occasional food to an everyday food".

"On average, foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt - treat foods - now make up about a fifth of what our children eat," she said.

Irish Independent