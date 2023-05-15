Pest expert warns over threat of rodents as it records 65pc increase in callouts

A leading pest control provider has recorded a 65pc increase in callouts for rodents in the first quarter of this year when compared with last year.

One county is seeing a particularly big spike in rodent activity, with Rentokil saying Cork accounted for the most callouts in the first three months of the year with 28pc of all jobs. It had double the amount of the nearest county, Dublin, at 14pc. Next was Clare at 5pc, Galway at 3pc and Mayo at 2pc. Usually rodents move indoors during the colder winter months, increasing interactions with humans.

Rodents are widely regarded as the biggest pest threat for homes and businesses, and Rentokill urged people to be aware of the significant damage they can cause to both properties and assets.

Rats and mice spend extended periods of time every day grinding their teeth on surrounding objects, and as a result, they can chew through utility lines, electrical wires and other key infrastructure.

Signs of rodent activity in premises include rodent droppings, scratching noises, and footprints.

The presence of rodents in a business also poses a serious reputational risk, as well as a health risk due to the potential spread of diseases through their bodily fluids and excrement.

Colm Moore, a technical manager with Rentokil, urged people to take immediate action if they believed they had unwanted guests.

“Digital options such as our PestConnect system uses intelligent technology to monitor for rats and mice in real-time, whilst also reducing reliance on toxic baits and rodenticide, providing 24/7 monitoring, rapid response and effective elimination of rodent pests,” he said.