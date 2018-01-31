Pervert exploited girls for two years after raid

Paedophile Matthew Horan coerced young girls into sending him sexually graphic images for almost two years after the first raid on his home by gardaí.

Paedophile Matthew Horan coerced young girls into sending him sexually graphic images for almost two years after the first raid on his home by gardaí.

The Irish Independent has learned that the sex offender, who was jailed for seven and a half years last week, continued to create and distribute child porn while he was facing serious charges.

He was arrested three times - twice while on bail - as part of the Garda probe and his home was searched on three occasions over a two-year period. Gardaí first raided Horan's Clondalkin home in November 2014 on suspicion that he was sexually exploiting children online. A number of electronic devices were seized, including a computer, external hard drives and a mobile phone. However, Horan later bought new devices and continued exploiting young girls online.

Detectives from Clondalkin Garda station carried out another search of the paedophile's home in July 2015. Further child-porn images were recovered, as well as evidence of Horan coercing girls as young as nine to send him sexually graphic images.

He was later arrested and questioned in the summer of 2016 for sexually exploiting children through Snapchat and Instagram and he made certain admissions to gardaí in relation to his crimes. After being charged with his depraved crimes, Horan was arrested while on bail last January after his home had been searched and further evidence, including a phone and two USB devices, was uncovered.

He was arrested yet again in June 2017, when he was remanded in custody after detectives stated that he continued to pose a serious risk to children despite facing serious charges.

Irish Independent