Person dies after falling from cliff in Portrush

The Coastguard at the scene of the incident at Ramore Head

A person has died after falling from a cliff in Portrush.

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on Ramore Head in Portrush shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

Coastguard teams; including the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick, were involved in the attempted rescue operation alongside the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

“A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”