Permission granted for 'major conservation and redevelopment' of Old Library in Trinity College Dublin

The Old Library in Trinity College Dublin will undergo major reconstruction and redevelopment as Dublin City Council gives it the go ahead.

The Old Library in Trinity College Dublin is due to get a facelift as Dublin City Council has granted planning permission for major conservation and redevelopment of the iconic library.

Recognised globally as a cultural landmark and adored by the Irish and tourists alike, the redevelopment of the library follows last month’s historic unveiling of the new Book of Kells Treasury.

The library is home to 350,000 early printed books, and 20,000 manuscript and archive collections which have been collected over the course of 400 years.

However, external pollution and dust accumulation are taking their toll on the collections and the fabric of the Old Library building, which called for a need to modernise environmental control and fire protection measures.

According to a spokesperson for the library, recent fires in similar heritage sites across the globe sparked the idea for redevelopment and the devastating impacts that could happen without adequate fire protection measures.

Award-winning architects - Heneghan Peng, who successfully conserved and revitalised National Gallery of Ireland - will be leading the world-class design team in the transformative development.

It will include urgent structural and environmental upgrades; and the redevelopment of facilities in line with other library and museum experiences around the world.

Lead architect Róisín Heneghan said that “The project highlights the Old Library’s position between the different characters of Library Square and Fellows’ Square making strategic interventions to allow the Old library to continue to be a space of knowledge and study for the 21st century student while welcoming visitors to share its stories.”

Speaking about the renovations, Librarian and College Archivist, Helen Shenton said: “We take our role as stewards of The Old Library very seriously. Its rare and important works have inspired generations of students, academics and visitors.

Read More

“This is a critically important redevelopment project that will safeguard it for future generations. It will enable us to both conserve this magnificent 18th building and its collections, as well as make it more accessible to our scholars and public in an historic building reinterpreted for the 21st century.”

The Old Library redevelopment will also include a new Research Collections Study Centre for students and scholars both nationally and internationally, with a Virtual Trinity Library providing digital access to its unique and distinct collections across the world.

Online Editors