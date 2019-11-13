Permission granted for Irish Water's €500m waste water treatment plant in Clonshaugh

Permission has been granted for a controversial €500m waste water treatment plant in north Dublin.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the Greater Dublin Drainage Project today at Clonshaugh, east of Dublin Airport.

It would serve 500,000 people across the north of the county.

The project has been met with 14,000 objections and was granted subject to conditions.

Among objections from campaigners was a concern that it could wipe out sea life

It consists of a new wastewater treatment plant, sludge hub centre, orbital sewer, outfall pipeline and a regional biosolids storage facility.

Irish Water has described it a "landmark" decision.

"Today’s announcement is a landmark planning decision for the sustainable growth of the Dublin area," said Seán Laffey, Irish Water Head of Asset Management.

"The GDD project is vital for residential and commercial development across north Dublin and south Fingal.

"New homes and businesses can only be built with new wastewater infrastructure to support them. GDD will also alleviate pressure within the wider wastewater network," he added.

The plant will see the volume of wastewater generated in the greater Dublin area increase by more than 50% during the next 30 years.

An underground pipeline beginning at Blanchardstown will collect and transfer wastewater, via a new pumping station at Abbotstown, north of the M50 to an advanced wastewater treatment facility to be located in the townland of Clonshaugh.

The treated water will then be safely returned to the Irish Sea.

The project is due to become operational from 2026.

Online Editors