Permanent TSB is being sued by five tracker mortgage customers in test cases over interest rates

Claims of more than €75,000 each are before the High Court

Mark Tighe

The High Court is to hear five test cases from Permanent TSB (PTSB) customers who are each claiming more than €75,000 in compensation for allegedly being placed on the wrong tracker mortgage rate by the bank.

Their cases were listed before Ms Justice Siobhán Stack last week and they are the first of more than 60 plaintiffs suing PTSB over alleged incorrect tracker rates.

