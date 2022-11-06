Permanent TSB is being sued by five tracker mortgage customers in test cases over interest rates

The High Court is to hear five test cases from Permanent TSB (PTSB) customers who are each claiming more than €75,000 in compensation for allegedly being placed on the wrong tracker mortgage rate by the bank.

Their cases were listed before Ms Justice Siobhán Stack last week and they are the first of more than 60 plaintiffs suing PTSB over alleged incorrect tracker rates.

Most involve customers who have not been covered by the redress scheme overseen by the Central Bank. They are all represented by Lawlor Kiernan solicitors.

In 2019 the Central Bank fined PTSB €21m over its tracker-mortgage failings after finding it had mistreated just over 2,000 customers between 2004 and 2018 by not offering them the lowest available tracker mortgage rate.

In the High Court cases the bank’s customers claim they were wrongly placed on higher tracker mortgage rates than they should have been after their initial introductory rates lapsed.

Their contracts said they would be placed on the “applicable” or “appropriate” rate at the end of their initial mortgage rate term.

PTSB maintains these customers are not due compensation or covered by the Central Bank review as the contracts gave the bank flexibility as to what rate customers were to be offered when their initial interest terms expired.

The interest rates applied by the bank varied between the European Central Bank ( ECB) rate plus 2.25pc to 3.25pc on top.

The plaintiffs are claiming they were entitled to much lower rates of approximate ECB plus 1.1pc based on their initial loan offers.

​They believe the bank “jacked up” the interest rates above what they were led to believe PTSB would charge when they signed up.

The customers are now claiming compensation for breach of contract and general damages.

Each of the five cases represents a different section of the 60-plus plaintiffs who have initiated legal action against Permanent TSB. At least one customer is claiming to have lost their house because they were charged an excessive interest rate on their mortgage.

PTSB has paid €54.3m in redress and compensation to 2,007 customers. The average pay-out is €27,000.

Customers who received redress under this scheme are not precluded from taking legal action if they believe the compensation was insufficient.

Lawlor Kiernan declined to comment on the cases last week.

However, a previous case it brought on behalf of Ann and Eamon Geraghty against PTSB was settled out of court in 2019 with costs awarded in favour of the Geraghtys, who had already received some €30,000 in redress.

According to the Lawlor Kiernan website, Permanent TSB’s actions resulted in some customers paying the wrong interest rates for more than six years.

“As a result these borrowers were charged too much interest,” its site says. “The overcharging varies from borrower to borrower but it could have been as much as €900 per month or in excess of €10,000 per year.

"To put it as simply as possible, Permanent TSB is required by law to reimburse borrowers any amounts they overcharged together with interest. Permanent TSB must also adequately compensate their customers for overcharging them in the first place.”

The bank has engaged A&L Goodbody to defend the actions. It denies liability in each case.

In a statement issued earlier this year on the tracker scandal, PTSB said that it understood the impact its “failures” had on customers and said it had written directly to each affected account holder to apologise.

“In line with the Central Bank of Ireland requirements, an independent advisory firm, KPMG, was appointed to oversee key aspects of the examination which is also subject to Central Bank of Ireland review,” it said.