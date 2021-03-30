Period home dating back to 1880’s in final of RTÉ’s Home of the Year

Cian and Kate O’Driscoll outside their house which was selected for the final of RTÉ's Home of the Year

A 140-year-old period red-brick that underwent a complete restoration after being divided into five bedsits has claimed the last spot in next week’s final of RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

Kate and Cian O’Driscoll spent almost two years painstakingly remodelling their Dublin home, which dated back to the 1880s and didn’t even have a kitchen or central heating when they bought it in 2018.

Despite having little restoration experience, they took a very hands-on approach to the rebuild and said they wanted it to be “as modern as possible but to maintain the fabric of the building”.

They restored the original floorboards, along with all the coving and cornices as they tried to stay faithful to the character of the house.

Read More





Read More

They spent about eight months working on the original building before enlisting an architect to plan a large kitchen extension with a sky-light and new glazing installed. They also rewired and replumbed the entire house and insulated all the external walls.

Kate is the head of sustainability for the Irish food company Kepak and her expertise in that area influenced many of their decisions so they tried to restore or renovate as much as they could.

Husband Cian, with whom she has baby Matthew, is a “tech-nerd” who works in the smart home division of Amazon and personally carried out a lot of the renovations.

“The amount of work we took on in hindsight was probably too much but I feel unbelievably proud of what we achieved,” said Kate.

And all their hard work paid off, with the three show judges - Suzie McAdams, Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone – clearly bowled over just looking at the house’s exterior with its dusky-pink door.

“Looking at this house actually makes me feel calm. It’s such an elegant and restrained elevation,” said Amanda.

Hugh described it as a “beautifully-detailed, sophisticated home in suburbia” while Amanda said she “adored” the front sitting room while Suzie said it had “an absolutely delicious dining room”.

All three commended the home-owners on their careful restoration but differed with Suzie when it came to the modern kitchen extension.

“I think there’s a simplicity and elegance and control which we saw in the other rooms and I've come in here and I just feel this is a different house. There is a confusion in style,” said Hugh.

Suzie said the house was exactly what she was looking for in the competition and gave it 10 marks while Hugh and Amanda both gave it eight marks each. This gave it a total of 26 and the O’Driscolls a place in the final.

Also featured on last night’s show was a quirky Kerry bungalow owned by Adrian Duyn, who had completely transformed the property with the help of his architect brother Killian.

The third house was owned by art director Jen Connell and her husband Shane Keyes, who spent three years looking for their dream home in Dublin.

They opted to buy a new build that they could creatively transform and bought their house in 2017 and gave it a modern feel.

They took inspiration from their favourite films, travel destinations and music to inform their design choices.

However, judge Amanda was less than impressed with some of the interiors, describing the hall as cluttered and said the sitting room felt like “an assault on my senses”.

The last installment of the popular show featuring all seven finalists will take place next Tuesday, April 6, at 8.30pm on RTÉ One.





Online Editors