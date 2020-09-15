'People’s livelihoods hang on this' - anger at decision not to allow 'wet' Dublin pubs to reopen

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA said: “Where is the scientific justification for this decision?" Picture: Andres Poveda

The pub industry has accused the Government of breaking its commitment to ‘wet’ pubs, set to remain closed after Nphet advised covid-19 cases remain too high in the capital.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) stated the move to delay the reopening of Dublin’s ‘wet’ pubs was an “empty gesture, backed by hollow words from a Government that broke its commitment to non food pubs again.”

Donall O’Keeffe, chief executive of the LVA, said: “Where is the scientific justification for this decision?

“This isn’t a remedy to the current increase in infections in Dublin. This has all the hallmarks of wanting to be seen to take action when in reality it does nothing to address the current problem.

“But it does have the impact of further penalising publicans, staff, suppliers and all their families. That is the one actual outcome that will come from this decision.

“This Government and NPHET take zero action against those parts of society which have caused clusters such as meat factories or direct provision centres yet they continue to punish pubs whose doors have been kept shut for more than six months by order of the Government.

“Pubs are paying the price for the repeated shortfalls in the Government’s capacity to handle this crisis.”

Mr O’Keeffe said there was an “ongoing singling out of wet pubs” which was “now being institutionalised in the latest roadmap.”

The decision was, Mr O’Keeffe added, “impossible for our members to understand and accept.”

Daniel Smith, from Grogans pub in Dublin, reacted with other publicans and the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) to criticise the Government move to stop Dublin ‘wet’ pubs from opening up.

“We are disgusted, upset, angry,” Mr Smith said. “This government has shown time and time again, they don’t care about us.”

Mr Smith told RTÉ’s Liveline that last week publicans had been told they wouldn’t be treated differently with regards to restrictions, only to receive the closure news for the fourth time during the pandemic.

“It’s very hard to have faith in anything this Government says,” he added, after the publicans were told they would not be allowed to open up on September 21.

“We put all the safety precautions in.”

Mr Smith said if necessary his pubs would now be looking at a food option to mean the business could reopen.

“They are providing unclear messaging,” Mr Smith said.

“People’s livelihoods hang on this. There’s plenty of pubs open in Dublin. Why are we being treated differently to a pub that serves a €9 meal?”

Noel Anderson, from the Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) said publicans “are extremely upset.”

Mr Anderson, MD of the Lemon and Duke bar in Dublin, told Liveline: “I’ve had a number of publicans nearly in tears, this is the fourth time they’ve been led up the hill, it feels like they've been marched over the hill without a parachute.

“It’s hard to know what their issue is at this point. A publican said to me his mortgage is due next month, he's gone past his moratorium.

“How are these publicans going to pay for their mortgages?”

Tom Mulligan, from the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield, Dublin, said: “We are devastated, we have all our staff ready to go, we were meeting up on Sunday to go through the last preparations, to get them geared up on Monday. It's so disheartening to tell them this is the fourth time we can’t open.

“We look at ourselves as an art and cultural centre. It’s a very civilised and decent crowd that comes into us.”

The latest blow to the pub sector in Dublin comes six months since pubs across the country closed their doors on March 15.

This the fourth time the reopening of non food pubs in Dublin has been delayed, following July 20, August 10 and August 31.

