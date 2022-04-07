People working from home won’t escape ongoing price rises, economist warns

A leading economist predicts the current spiral of inflation which saw prices skyrocket over the past month is set to get worse with people on low and fixed incomes and those who are housebound – including people working from home – feeling the most pain from soaring energy prices.

Austin Hughes, a leading economist with KBC Bank, said that the 6.7pc increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in March compared to the same period last year marked the steepest inflationary increase since November 2000.

But he said things could get a lot worse thanks to the ongoing war in Ukraine which has led to sharp increases in fuel costs as well as worldwide shortages in commodities such as flour and sunflower oil that are exported from Russia and Ukraine.

He predicts the monthly inflation rate could hit 8pc in the coming months – with energy prices – which rose by 43.8pc over the past year - not expected to decline significantly in the near future.

“If the war ended tomorrow, we’d have a decrease, but in ten years’ time the oil prices will be higher,” he told Independent.ie.

The 1.9pc increase in the CPI between this February and March – the sharpest single increase in prices since records began in 1997 – is a harbinger of things to come, he said.

“This suggests that momentum in inflation is still building and, with recently announced increases in electricity and gas prices still to be reflected in these data, this suggests inflation readings in the region of 8pc in the next few months.

“The issue around Ukraine – this is a harbinger of more increases to come,” he said.

While the significant increases in motor fuel – which are not fully reflected in the latest figures from the CSO – were up by more than 40pc from a year ago, the 58.5pc monthly increase in the cost of home heating oil – which is up by 126.6pc over last year – will hit those who are housebound – such as pensioners, stay-at-home parents, the unemployed and people who are ill or working from home – the hardest, he said.

This is especially true for people living outside urban areas whose sole source of heating is oil as opposed to natural gas, he said.

“It’s the rural communities and people whose budget is exhausted more by necessities,” he said.

“It’s those on lower incomes who are homebound and who spend more time at home. The reality is that if you bought heating oil in the last month your inflation rate is running at double digits.”

And even people who have more disposable income and can still afford to travel will feel the pinch as the cost of air fares have also risen by an average of 69.2pc over the same period last year due to rising fuel costs. The cost of hotel accommodation also rose by 13.7pc over March 2021 while restaurant and bar prices also rose by almost 3pc (2.6pc) over last year.

“Most people will be hit in one form or another,” he said.

And while the price of grocery staples – such as flour, pasta and cooking oil have gone up due to the war in Ukraine – overall food prices have gone up by around 3pc, although they are also set to rise further, he predicts.

While we all have to eat, he said the one saving grace is the fact that there is lots of competition in the Irish grocery retail market.

“We do have intense competition in retailing and it will restrain the pricing a bit. You will have competition curbing price gouging,” he said.

However there is no disguising the fact that the cost of borrowing will likely go up which is bad news for people paying off mortgages, he added.

“The worse news is the Central Bank takes a dim view of runaway inflation and borrowers are probably going to face an increase in mortgage rates,” he said.

“Markets now take the view that the ECB could raise rates three times by the end of this year and by a similar amount next year,” he added.

But the latest Consumer Price Index figures are not all entirely gloomy, he added.

The cost of clothing and footwear and education were down marginally by 0.8pc compared to March 2021.

The exchequer returns for the first quarter of 2022 also indicate that the public purse could see a modest surplus this year which “suggests scope for a two-pronged approach whereby some form of mini-budget in coming months provides more ‘alleviating’ measures while the Budget 23 package to be presented in October will offer an opportunity to provide more focused anti-inflation initiatives,” he said.

And for hard-pressed consumers, he said because the rising costs are out of our hands “all people can do is try to adapt their behaviour as best they can,” he said.

For many people, this will mean wearing extra jumpers and turning down the thermostat or not going on foreign holidays or for meals out.

“The circumstances range dramatically,” he said.

“But for some it means the monthly income won’t stretch, there’s no elastic in that,” he said.

Shopping basket

The following shopping basket from the CSO reveals the average national prices paid for everyday items during the month of February 2022.

Diesel per litre – €1.65

Unleaded petrol per litre – €1.75

White self-raising flour 2 kg – €2.08

Spaghetti 500gram – €1.17

Sirloin steak per kg – €14.25

Lamb whole/half leg per kg – €14.23

Ham fillet per kg – €5.68

Full fat milk 2 litre – €1.79

Irish cheddar cheese per kg – €9.11

Large eggs half dozen – €1.79

Butter per pound – €3.14

Potatoes 2.5 kg – €3.37

Lager 50 cl can – €2.17

Cigarettes 20 premium brand €15.30