People with high blood pressure twice as likely to die from coronavirus

Patients with raised blood pressure have a two-fold increased risk of dying from COVID-19, new research reveals today.

The researchers, who included a team from NUI Galway, found that patients with high blood pressure who were not taking medication to control the condition were at even greater risk of dying from the virus.

The findings are published today in the European Heart Journal.

The expert team at NUI Galway collaborated with a team in China.

They analysed data from 2,866 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to Huo Shen Shan hospital in Wuhan, China, between February 5 and March 15.

Of these patients, 29.5pc (850) had a medical history of high blood pressure.

They found that 34 out of 850 with high blood pressure with coronavirus died compared to 22 out of 2,027 patients without the condition.

This was a 2.12-fold increased risk after adjustment for factors that could affect the results, such as age, sex and other medical condition.

Among the patients with high blood pressure who were not taking medication for the condition, 11 out 140 died from coronavirus.

This compared to 23 out of 710 of those who were on blood pressure treatment.

This amounts to 2.17-fold increased risk after adjusting for confounding factors.

The researchers include Professors Patrick W. Serruys, Osama Soliman and Yoshi Onuma who recently joined experts in the field of cardiology at NUI Galway.

It also includes Professor William Wijns and Professor McEvoy, all co-authors on this paper.

Prof Serruys said: “There are three remaining questions, and we hope our clinical trial in Ireland will answer the first two: what kind of medication should be given to COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure - RAAS inhibitors or non-RAAS inhibitors .

“And could these medications mitigate the risk of dying in these patients? The last question is whether or not RAAS inhibitors influence the risk of infection for COVID-19.”

“As for the last question, a recent population-based study in the New England Journal of Medicine has suggested that antihypertensive medications, such as ACE inhibitors and ARBs are not associated with an increased risk of testing positive for COVID-19.”

As this is a retrospective and observational study, it cannot show a causal relationship between RAAS inhibitors and the risk of dying from COVID-19.

Other limitations include the inability to include all relevant confounding factors; some data, such as electrocardiograms (ECGs) were not recorded in detail; and the impact of antihypertensive medications can only be assessed in the short-term, with prospective studies needed to see longer-term effects.

