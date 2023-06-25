‘People will refuse to work with Ryan Tubridy’: What’s next for RTÉ’s Late Late shower after a humiliating, self-inflicted scandal?
An inquiry into secret payments made to him by the broadcaster has taken the shine off the former Montrose golden boy and may yet claim big-name scalps
Last Tuesday evening, senior politicians, diplomats, celebrities, journalists and others gathered on the back lawn of the British ambassador’s opulent residence in Glencairn, south Dublin, to celebrate King Charles’s official birthday. The earlier downpours and thunder had given way to a warm, dry evening with the sun shining on participants who enjoyed wine, champagne and canapes.