‘People will be desperate to socialise at Christmas’ – pubs push to reopen in December

As the Taoiseach announced yesterday how there’ll be “no going on the lash for Christmas”, the eyes of publicans across the country were collectively rolling.

The hospitality sector is pleading for the chance to trade in December, promising a safe environment for customers.

Pub owners warn that keeping bars shut won’t stop people from partying, but will instead tempt them to organise house gatherings, an issue which led to many outbreaks of Covid-19 over the last eight months.

There have been 22 confirmed outbreaks in Irish pubs since the start of the pandemic, compared to 5,285 in private households, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Michael ‘Sully’ O’Sullivan, co-owner of Clancy’s bar in Cork city, is of the view that “the house party situation is going to run amok” if the Government doesn’t allow pubs to reopen.

“There’s no doubt we should be opening, whether that’s at level two plus or level minus three, whatever you want to call it,” he said.

“People will be desperate to get back socialising at Christmas and the best way to do that is by allowing them into controlled spaces. My father is 70 years of age and he’s really missing that social outlet. All he wants is a bit of GAA and a few pints.

“I get the need for caution and physical distancing, as my sister was very sick with Covid, but all that will happen is more house parties and fellas in shebeens.

"If we don’t open up pubs to help deal with the volume, the situation is going to run amuck.

"There have been no real statistics to back up our industry being at fault for spreading the virus, sure we’ve been closed for the majority of it.”

Mr O’Sullivan and his partner Paul Montgomery made significant investment into Clancy’s, including a €1m refurbishment in 2019.

The pair also pumped in funds to make the premises Covid compliant.

During the summer they were granted planning permission to build a new rooftop bar which will include a café area and cocktail bar.

Mr O’Sullivan, a father-of-three, said the pandemic hasn’t been all doom and gloom for the pub industry.

“Before you’d go out and maybe meet 20 people, but before lockdown people were going out in their clusters of four and being super engaged with each other, there is something so pure about that.

"It’s also made us come up with new ways to entertain customers.”

The Cork man is maintaining a positive outlook and accepted the Government and National Public Health Emergency Team have a difficult job to do.

“I pulled my team of 80 in on Monday and discussed the plan for reopening in the hope that we get the green light.

"I get the narrative about people in the industry not having enough money for Christmas, but to be honest my problem is getting people back to work.

"You can’t simply turn on and turn off industries.

“There is a lot of work involved in re-engaging suppliers and getting prepared, but I don’t care if I get the go ahead this week or at the end of the month, as long as we can open.”

While Taoiseach Micheál Martin hinted at easing Covid restrictions next month, he has yet to decide if pubs will be allowed to reopen.

“To use the phrase, not everyone will be on the lash for Christmas,” he said.

“It is challenging, there is no point pretending it’s not a challenging sector because it is. And there are real issues there in terms of many people did their best to abide, but others didn’t.”

He didn’t rule out pubs opening, but said the Government won’t be finalising a lockdown exit plan until closer to December 1.

Businesses will be given enough notice to prepare, he added.

The Licensed Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland have warned that the country will face a “two-tier Christmas” if the industry remains closed when Ireland exits lockdown.

Tens of thousands of families will struggle this Christmas unless the hospitality sector is allowed to reopen with indoor service next month, they

said.

