People warned not to buy counterfeit Wonka chocolate bars as they may be unsafe to eat

The FSAI is warning consumers not to buy counterfeit Wonka chocolate bars.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers not to buy Wonka chocolate bars as they are counterfeit and could be unsafe to eat.

Wonka chocolate bars used to be manufactured by Ferrero Roche, but the company confirmed that it no longer makes them and still holds the intellectual property, so all chocolate with this branding is counterfeit.

The FSAI said this means that chocolate bars currently for sale with the Wonka branding may not have gone through the proper legal requirements so could be unsafe to eat.

The chocolate bars are being sold both in shops and online.

Some of these counterfeit bars do not have an accurate ingredients list, they have a false business name and address on the label, and/or they are an unregistered food business selling products online.

It has also been reported that some counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars are just various shop-bought or homemade chocolate bars rewrapped in Wonka wrappers.

Ferrero Roche said it has not granted permission to anyone to use the Wonka trademarks and its intellectual property team is looking to take action.

Speaking today, CEO of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne urged consumers to be aware of the possible risks posed by these counterfeit chocolate bars.

“The FSAI is working closely with the food inspectors in the Environmental Health Service of the HSE to ensure any counterfeit Wonka branded chocolate bars where there is a known or suspected consumer health risk are removed from sale,” she said.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and counterfeit foodstuffs will be pursued using the legal powers available to us.”



