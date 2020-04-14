People urged to continue raising child protection concerns as reports to Tulsa fall due to coronavirus crisis

PEOPLE with concerns for the safety of a child have been urged to contact Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

It comes as the number of referrals to child protection services have fallen due to the coronavirus crisis.

The drop is being put down to the closure of schools which usually account for a quarter of referrals.

Senior Department of the Taoiseach official Liz Canavan raised the issue at the government's Covid-19 briefing today.

She said Tulsa want to reassure people that all referrals or concerns about children are being screened and assessed in line with normal practice.

"Where a child is at immediate risk, they receive an immediate protective response," she added.

She said the number of referrals to child protection and welfare services are lower than usual and the closure of schools is a factor in this.

Tulsa's welfare teams are still working however, and Ms Canavan said: "We would ask anyone with concerns about the well being or safety of the child during this time to contact the local duty Social Work office where the child lives."

She said the details on how to do this are on the Tusla.ie website.

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster has also called for people with concerns about the safety of a child to contact his agency.

There are currently 5,971 children in care around the country and a Tusla statement said staff are "are working tirelessly to ensure the continuity of supports and services".

At the same time they are said to be also "balancing the needs and best interests of the child with public health advice to keep children, families and frontline staff as safe as possible during the pandemic."

Online Editors