A major pipe has burst in east Meath - close to the location of last year's major outage that left residents of Drogheda and East Meath without water for a week.

People urged to conserve water after pipe bursts close to location of last year's major outage

According to Irish Water, the burst occurred in the Donore area on the pipeline that serves the Staleen Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water are urging householders and business owners to conserve water until it can assess the situation. The reservoir currently has enough water for a two-day supply. They said in a statement last night: "The treated drinking water reservoir serving Drogheda and East Meath has enough water to maintain a water supply to customers for the present.

Pictured in 2017: Residents at Termon Abbey in Drogheda queue for water supplied by the council. Photo: PA

"We are asking all customers to conserve water until we can confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply." While the water service says they are "hopeful" to make repairs in a shorter timeframe than last year, they are mobilising their full Crisis Management Team to ensure they have "contingency measures in place to respond to whatever circumstances arise."

Repair work underway at the burst water main outside Donore Co Louth (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

When a similar burst took place last July, over 80,000 homes and businesses in the northeast of the country were affected. Plans for a new pipeline to replace the existing lines in the area were already approved earlier this year.

"Irish Water has approved the budget and design for a new pipeline to replace the existing lines. We are in the final stages of resolving all of the contractual issues to begin mobilization of construction of this pipeline within weeks," the water service said. In a video posted to local Louth and Meath radio station LMFM’s Facebook page, local councillor Paddy Meade urged residents in the area to "be cautious on the water within the Meath and Louth area.

"“I’ve been in contact with the Minister’s Office, Irish Water and Meath County Council. The road between the N2 and Donore is not safe to drive. Irish Water have turned off the water," said Cllr Meade.

"There should be at least two days’ water supply in Staleen and we did order extra parts last year when there was a leak, so hopefully this will be able to be fixed before it starts impacting peoples’ caps."

Repair crews were on site last night to assess the burst damage and begin repairs. Irish Water said it will provide a further update this morning and "as the picture becomes clearer."

Online Editors