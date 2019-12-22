'People treat you differently' - Varadkar reveals racist and homophobic abuse

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has revealed he has been subjected to homophobic abuse since publicly coming out as a gay man.

The Taoiseach also said he has been the victim of racism due to being mixed race but said he was thankful he had not suffered any physical violence due to his sexuality or family background.

Speaking in Government Buildings last week, Mr Varadkar said he was reluctant to discuss any racist or homophobic abuse he suffered but confirmed he had been targeted.

“If you're mixed race and if you're a person of colour, you do experience a degree of racism and discrimination,” he said

“If you're a gay man or a gay woman you do experience a degree of homophobia. It's just the way it is. I never experienced any violence, thankfully, but it can certainly range from name-calling and things like that as you walk down the street or it can be the kind of stuff you can see for yourself online or it can be just the fact that people treat you differently,” he added.

The Taoiseach said he was surprised by the amount of people who asked him if he was “going back to India” after it emerged his family would spend some time in his father Ashok Varadkar’s native country during the Christmas recess.

“They don't mean it that way but it is a way of thinking,” he said.

“I was born in the Rotunda. I'm not from India. People don't hear what they're saying sometimes but I've also never been somebody who goes on about it,” he added.

The Taoiseach’s father married Waterford woman Miriam Howell and they raised Mr Varadkar and his two sisters Sonia and Sophie in West Dublin.

On Friday, the Taoiseach said he had “very little to complain about” and said he suffered far less racism or homophobia than other people who have endured bigotry.

“I’ve done well - I've very little to complain about, much less so than other people who I'm sure have experienced the kind of racism I've never had or have experienced the kind of homophobia I've managed to avoid so I don't like to engage in complaining about it or any self pity because I think that's disrespectful to those who've experienced the kind of racism that I could never imagine,” he added.

The Taoiseach previously spoke about his experience racism in school in the book ‘Leo Varadkar - A Very Modern Taoiseach’.

Mr Varadkar said he remembered three incidents of being targeted by bullies because of his background - including one episode which involved one of his teachers.

"It happened so rarely that I can only remember two or three occasions. But the fact that I can remember them speaks for itself," he said.

In his biography, the Taoiseach blamed himself for the comments his teacher made about him during a class.

"I’d prefer not to go into the language because he was not a bad guy at all actually. I think I was misbehaving, acting the pup in class,” he said.

Online Editors