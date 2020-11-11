People travelling from overseas won't have to restrict movements for 14 days if they've negative Covid result

People travelling in and out of the country will no longer have to restrict their movements for 14-days if they receive a negative Covid-19 result, the Government has announced.

From the end of this month, those travelling from red or orange countries can opt to get a PCR Covid test and if it’s negative they will not have to restrict their movements for two weeks.

However, travellers will have to receive the Covid test privately, which can cost between €150-€200.

Those travelling from a red country can only have the test administered after five days and thus will have to restrict their movements for these days. Those coming from orange countries do not have this limitation and can opt for a Covid test from the day they fly in.

According to Minister of State with Responsibility for European Affairs Thomas Byrne, private testing centres are likely to be put in Irish airports.

However, he explained that these new measures should not encourage people to participate in unnecessary travel.

“We are not encouraging travel at the moment and we are not encouraging people to come into the country unless they have to, so the situation hasn't really changed,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“But, this is a European system and we’ve common policies right across Europe in relation to travel.

“It’s important to remember we are still in Level 5 restrictions and people are being asked not to travel except for the reasons set out in the regulations.

“This isn't a mechanism to open the doors it's a mechanism to allow travel where that's possible.”

The Minister stressed that those who opt for this testing will have to get it privately as the HSE does not have the resources.

He said: “The Government has been clear we won’t be using any state capacity for this, we won’t be using HSE resources, people will have to provide this themselves.

“I think between €150 and €200 is what the private sector is looking for (for a PCR Covid test).

“It has to be the private sector as the state simply cannot afford this.”

Mr Byrne added that this has not been put in place to help people get home for Christmas but is the conclusion of work that has been going on at European level for the past six months.

In regards to Airports opening test centres, the Minister stressed that this will not help those coming from red countries as they can’t have their test administered for five days, but it will help those coming from orange countries.

There are currently no orange countries on Ireland’s list but there is one green country which is Greenland. Those travelling to and from green countries don’t need to get a private Covid test and do not have to restrict their movements.

Mr Byrne said that the government can’t promise travellers that there will be capacity for everyone to receive Covid tests privately.

“We can’t (promise capacity),” he said. “And this is not about Christmas either this is simply the conclusion of work that has been going on at European level for the past six months or so to have common rules in place.

“If those tests aren’t there we will be telling people to restrict for 14 days. We do know airports are looking to establish centres, there are already some private service providers in operation and presumably, they will be able to fulfill the market requirements, but this is going to be down to each individual.

“I do know that the Dublin Airport Authority is looking (at it) and Cork and Shannon too, so that will happen.

“But that is going to have to happen outside the health system.”

