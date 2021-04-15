People that refuse AstraZeneca must wait until ‘end’ of programme to get another vaccine, Tánaiste says

If people refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine when it is offered to them, they will have to wait until “the end” of the vaccination programme to be offered another one, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

This comes as the HSE’s vaccination portal went live this morning, allowing people between the ages of 65-69 to register for their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

These vaccines will be administered in the next two to three weeks.

Read More

There is growing concern that vaccine hesitancy will become an issue after AstraZeneca’s use in under-60s was suspended due to a link with a rare blood clotting event in younger people.

This clotting event is described as very rare, with one in every 250,000 people experiencing it after taking the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Tánaiste reiterated that any vaccine that is offered to any age group is deemed safe for use within that group.

“The best vaccine is the one that’s offered to you,” he said on Morning Ireland.

If people do refuse the AstraZeneca vaccine, Mr Varadkar said they “would have to wait until the end and we don’t know when that will be, it won’t be June or July,” Mr Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar said people aged 60-64 were 85 times more likely to die from Covid than they were to have a serious side effect or die from a clotting event due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Those are pretty good odds. This has a pretty good safety profile actually, ” he said.

Mr Varadkar said we have had to change our vaccine programme “up to 20 or 25 times” due to decisions from the EMA, from NIAC or from supply issues.

“Just in the last few days we have had to change it due to news from AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and from Pfizer”.

He said the HSE and its vaccinators have “proven to be extremely agile” and said he is “confident” that Irelandwill meet its target of 80pc of adults offered a vaccine by June.

“We’re on track to ease restrictions as planned from May 4 and to have 80pc of people receiving a vaccine by the end of June”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the “abundance of caution” taken by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to limit AstraZeneca’s use to over-60s will hopefully give this cohort the confidence to take the vaccine.

Minister Coveney said he thinks “people will enthusiastically register” for the shot as it is safe, “which the data backs up”.

“It is safe and it is effective and it will protect the nation and individuals,” Minister Coveney told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio earlier today.

Minister Coveney said people that refuse the first vaccine that is offered to them are “effectively putting themselves to the back of the queue” by doing so.

Read More

Online Editors