People should limit themselves to one intimate partner to reduce spread of Covid-19, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening.

He was asked if he agreed with the advice from the public health team to people in the Netherlands to limit themselves to one partner.

He said "that is good public health advice" as a precaution against the transmission of infections generally.

Dr Holohan said there was no specific advice around Covid-19 regarding intimate contact for people who are in relationship and live in different houses.

“We know that is a challenge for people,” he said and that there are general guidelines which they can refer to on engagements between different households.

He was speaking as the downward trend in the spread of the virus continued. However it has claimed the lives of eight more people, bringing the death toll here to 1,658 .

Another ten people, the lowest since March, were confirmed with having the virus, pushing the number of infections to 25,066 here so far.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Asked about the Black Lives Matter protest in Dublin on Monday Dr Holohan said that it was “not the time” to be attending events that could be classed as mass gatherings, however well intentioned they are.

He said that although Covid-19 has been suppressed within the community, it still poses a threat to the lives of many people. The public health advice is clear on mass gatherings, and they are not “appropriate” at the moment.

“It’s too early. Now is not the time to be attending such events.”

People who attended should beware of the symptoms of the virus if they develop them, he added.

“Over the past week there have been approximately 500 new cases of Covid-19 notified, 54pc of which are aged between 24-55 years old.

“Incidences of these cases are spread across 21 counties in Ireland. While we are doing well, the potential for spread remains present across all regions of the country.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday and submit further recommendations to Government for consideration.”

Dr Cillian De Gascun of the National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “As of midnight Monday, 348,416 tests have been carried out.

“Over the past week, 22,621 tests were carried out and of these 389 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1.7pc.” Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Office warned that 47pc of people are taking longer than four days from onset of symptoms to being swabbed.

“We are strongly encouraging all members of the public to know the symptoms of Covid-19 and seek medical attention as soon as symptoms appear.”

Meanwhile the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 was told that one in three people every week coming here from abroad on an airplane are not responding to calls to check if they are self isolating as they are advised.

