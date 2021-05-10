There has been a major increase in the number of entrepreneurs seeking information on relocating to Gaeltacht areas, the CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta has revealed.

With the mass vaccination programme expected to see most people return to offices by September, many business people are looking to do so along the western seaboard instead.

CEO of Údarás Micheál O’ hÉanaigh said relocation queries to their offices have doubled as the pandemic has accelerated an interest in remote working and where that work should take place.

“Our Gteic Network of 30 digital hubs with excellent broadband and office facilities are spread across all Gaeltacht areas including Gaoth Dobhair, Achill, Ceathru Rua, Baile na Sceilge and Cape Clear.

“We have invested hugely in recent years in this network and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as this offers office-based access to high speed internet for those who want an office environment but not the headache of a long commute,” he said.

Mr O’ hÉanaigh says the country is seeing a new industrial revolution due to the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people who came to the west on staycations last year saw the sort of lifestyle they could have and our range of supports is very attractive to businesses and companies who want to establish a base in a Gaeltacht area.

“Whilst we are seeing queries from the east coast, particularly from greater Dublin, we are also getting queries from Irish people abroad, in the UK, in Europe and in North America.

“It’s clear that this is a way of working and living which many people now crave and if that’s for you, then West really is best,” he said.

Last month Aran Biomedical announced 150 highly skilled new jobs in An Spidéal in the Galway Gaeltacht.

There were 7,363 full-time and 437 part-time jobs supported by Údarás by the end of 2020.

The organisation reported 427 additional positions were added last year despite the pandemic.

Dubliner Colm Ó hÉalai moved to Kerry almost two decades ago, where he owns Skelligs Chocolate factory and coffee shop.

The 54-year-old from Raheny had worked all over Ireland and in Asia and Australia in various roles before he bought the local chocolate factory near Ballinskellings, Co Kerry.

“It’s all about perspective. To us – and there are 20 people employed here now – it’s the centre of the universe.

“The views from our place gladden the heart. We have a very low staff turnover and we enjoy what we do.

“If someone has a business which is not geographically dependent, and they’re living in a shoebox or their parents’ shed, then they should look west and see what’s here,” he said.

Tech entrepreneur Siobhán Ní Chofaigh is from the Rathcarn Gaeltacht in Co Meath and has established her prototype design company Mint-Tek in Na Forbacha in the Galway Gaeltacht where her clients include Microsoft and Toshiba.

Ms Ní Chofaigh said locating in Galway has given her company more connections to the tech world.

“In the past what stopped people from working in rural Ireland was that we didn’t have access to people but with super broadband there is no reason anymore not to live and work in rural Ireland.

“Even being based in Co Galway before the pandemic I would have made trips twice a month to the UK or Europe and other trips to the USA.

“After this is over I know I will still need to connect personally with people but I will be reviewing at least half of those journeys,” she said.

Siobhán says she understands that younger people will want to return to the office when the vaccination roll-out is complete.

“They will want to be in a shiny building in Dublin’s docks, I get that. What is an office except Tinder for young people?

“But if you have an inclination to do things differently, move your idea or business to the Gaeltacht then go and try it for a few months if you can.

“There’s nothing you can’t do in the West anymore. You can have a Gaeltacht office, meet people and new friends and have a very different way of life,” she added.