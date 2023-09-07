‘People like ballads – Taoiseach says people ‘read too much’ into Wolfe Tones revival after Electric Picnic success

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said people “read too much into the politics” of The Wolfe Tones’ success after their record-breaking Electric Picnic turnout, but that the path for reunification must keep “the minority” in mind.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio’s News at One, the Taoiseach said he believes he will see a United Ireland in his lifetime, but that people need to remember that “a nice song to sing” for some people can be “deeply offensive” to others.

The Wolfe Tones performed to a record-breaking crowd at Electric Picnic last weekend, with the Electric Tent too small to hold the numbers who turned out to hear the Republican band and their rebel songs, such as Celtic Symphony, which was originally written to honour Glasgow Celtic Football Club.

The chorus - which includes the chant “Ooh, aah up the ’Ra!” - has been at the centre of controversy over the past few years, with unionist objections when it was sung at the Belfast Féile, and the Ireland women’s football team apologising after several of them sang along with it after qualifying for the World Cup.

Mr Varadkar today said he was at Electric Picnic last weekend but did not get a chance to see The Wolfe Tones.

“I probably have a more sanguine view of this than maybe other people,” he said. “People like ballads and they like songs that they can sing along to, I think some people maybe read too much into the politics of this, but there is one thing that I would say: I believe we are on the path to unification.

“I believe there will be a United Ireland in my lifetime and in that United Ireland there is going to be a minority – roughly one million people that are British – and you judge the success and the quality of the country by the way it treats its minorities.

“That’s something we’re going to have to think about because what is a Republican ballad, a nice song to sing, easy words to learn for some people, can be deeply offensive to other people.”

Tommy Byrne of The Wolfe Tones performs at Electric Picnic

Mr Varadkar added: “Bear in mind, in the southern states, for example, when people sing about the confederacy and Robert E. Lee, they think it’s an expression of their culture and so on – that’s what they say - but that is deeply offensive to the minority, the black community in America.

“If we’re going to unite this country and unite the people of this country – a bit like Patrick Kielty says – we just need to have a think about how our words and how the songs we sing might be heard by other people.”

In a wide-ranging interview this afternoon, Mr Varadkar also addressed the ongoing crisis in RTÉ, the expected retirement of “one or two” Fine Gael TDs and upcoming Budget measures.

When asked if he knew that RTÉ executives awarded themselves the increase at the same time they were looking for a bailout, Mr Varadkar said: "No, I didn’t but that’s not to say that it wasn’t known at some level in Government perhaps, in the relevant Department, but we’re not involved in managing state-owned enterprises or state agencies.

“They make their own decisions, they have their own executives, they have their own boards... but was I personally aware of that? No, I wasn’t.”

Mr Varadkar said he has confidence in the RTÉ board and “a lot of confidence” in the new director general, Kevin Bakhurst.

“I think he’s made a very good start, in the past few months, in very difficult circumstances,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said a package of additional funding for RTÉ is dependent on the plans for reform at the national broadcaster.

The party leader also addressed the retirement of TD Richard Bruton and said “one or two” more departures are likely before the next election.

“I think there will probably be one or two more. Obviously, I know my parliamentary party very well and they tell me things perhaps before they tell the public, so I think there will be one or two more,” he said.

He expects Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney to run again in the next election, he said.

The Taoiseach also appeared to rule out an increase in the child welfare payment, saying that targeted measures for those families experiencing child poverty will have a "better return investment.”

Mr Varadkar said “statistics can often be presented in different ways" and that the “setback” in relation to child poverty is a consequence of the “increase in prices and the cost-of-living crisis”.

He confirmed that a package of measures in the Budget will be introduced aimed at reducing child poverty. He said no decisions have yet been made on the “specific elements” of the welfare package yet but said “targeted” measures “would give us a better return investment than giving every family an extra €5 or €10 a month.”

The Taoiseach also said it is “not acceptable” the children are waiting for extended periods of time to access necessary mental health care.

While the recruitment and the retention of staff and variation in service provision across the country are issues, Mr Varadkar said there is also the issue of “inappropriate referrals.”

“Services are not up to the level that they should be at, they’re not but to scratch but there are still loads of people who do receive a service from CAHMS that is of benefit to them and is certainly better than not having a service at all,” he said.

The Taoiseach defended his Government’s record on housing, pushing back against the claim that “thousands” of families have been pushed into homelessness by the lifting of the eviction ban earlier this year.

“Thousands? No, I don’t think so,” he said, adding that homelessness “didn’t fall” when the eviction ban was in place and “deferred homelessness” was realised when it was lifted.

He called homelessness a “terrible thing” and “a real stain on our society", attributing one of the leading factors - “as big a factor as notices to quit” - to family breakdown in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said it is “impossible to say” when the number of people homeless in the country will start to decrease.

The Taoiseach also addressed the use of tents in Stradbally – the site of Electric Picnic – to temporarily house refugees.

Mr Varadkar said he had the “pleasurable experience” of welcoming a Ukrainian refugee into his home earlier this year and encouraged other members of the public to do the same.

He said they stayed in his home “for nine months” and it was “a very positive experience.”

Mr Varadkar said it was an “enormous challenge” to accommodate the influx of refugees into Ireland and said tents will need to be used “from time to time.”

“We are confidence though that, certainly the ones in Stradbally, will only need to use them for a period of weeks,” he said.