People less likely to adhere to Government's Covid-19 rules the longer lockdown goes on

People have been less obedient of the government’s Covid-19 rules the longer lockdown has gone on, new research has found.

A study by the Central Statistics Office found that the number of people strongly complying with government guidance dropped by 20 percentage points between April and June.

In April, over 80pc of people said their compliance with government advice was “high.” This dropped to 59.9pc by June. Women were more likely to comply with Covid-19 rules than men. Over 68pc of women were highly compliant with lockdown rules, while the figure for men was just over 50pc.

The CSO survey on the social impact of Covid-19 also found that just under half of people were “very” or “extremely” concerned by other people’s ability to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

Eva O’Regan, a statistician with the CSO, said the findings showed “how people in Ireland have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in terms of their everyday life.”

The lockdown also appeared to have an impact on Irish people’s health and wellbeing. More than a fifth of people questioned in June said they were “very” or “extremely” worried about their health. But this was down from a quarter of people who said they were very worried about their health in April.

About 40pc of people said that they had gained weight since the start of lockdown, with 46.8pc of women reporting weight gain compared to 34.8pc of men. A quarter of people who had a healthy BMI had gained weight, while the figure rose to 44.9pc of people who were overweight and 55pc of people who were obese. Almost half of people who were newly unemployed since the start of lockdown said that they had gained weight. Of the people who are still working, 37.6pc said they had gained weight.

The CSO also asked people about the circumstances they were in while working from home. Almost a fifth of people said that they “do not have a suitable workspace with adequate equipment.”

“In terms of working life, almost one in five (18.5pc) respondents are Very or Extremely concerned about their employer’s ability to provide a safe work environment in the context of COVID-19,” Ms O’Regan said.

The lockdown has also had an impact on financial concerns of people, according to the CSO.

“Looking at income and expenditure, eight in ten respondents (79.8pc) report they experienced reduced expenditure due to COVID-19 restrictions, while seven in ten (70.3pc) report No change in their net income since the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions,” Ms O’Regan said.

“Of respondents that report reduced expenditure and/or an increase in income, just over half (51.1pc) say that they have saved or intend to save some or all additional money. More than four in ten (46.9pc) say that they spent or intend to spend additional money on home improvements and furnishings, 36.3pc on garden improvements and furnishings and 26.3% on future holidays.”

