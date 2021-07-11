‘People in villages, towns and cities hoped and prayed for peace’ –Taoiseach Micheal Martin and President Higgins lead ceremony remembering the truce that was signed 100 years ago today 

President Micheal D Higgins led a ceremony marking the annual National Day of Commemoration at Collins Barracks in Dublin this morning.

The ceremony, which this year is being held in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines, honors all Irishmen and women who died in past wars while on service with the United Nations.

This year’s service was not open to the public. However, next of kin and relatives of those who died, including relatives of the 1916 leaders, were invited.

Amhran na bhFiann played as President Higgins led the ceremony that started shortly after 11am today, July 11.

At the end of the ceremony, President Higgins was welcomed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to lay a wreath “on behalf of the people of Ireland” and afterward a minute’s silence was observed.

The ceremony is held every year on the nearest Sunday to July 11, which is the anniversary of the 1921 truce.

Five other ceremonies to mark the day are also being held across the country in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford.

Prayers from representatives of Islamic, Jewish, Christian, Buddhist and Hindu faiths were given during the ceremony.

A reflection from the Humanist Association in Ireland was given in the middle of the ceremony, and its representative asked for those who died from Covid-19 to also be remembered.

Speaking at the ceremony, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “It is fitting that we remember here today all the Irishmen and women who died in past wars or on service with the United Nations.

“On this day we recall the Truce that came into effect 100 years ago. In particular, we remember those who died in the War of Independence and subsequent conflict on this island.”

President Higgins said yesterday that “the Truce is a significant event in the Decade of Commemorations."

He added: “Reflecting on the Truce, which was agreed 100 years ago, it is appropriate to recall how the people in the streets of villages, towns and cities hoped and prayed for peace.

“Twice in the previous three years they had expressed their wishes at the ballot box. That expression was rejected.

“Hardly a year earlier, proposals for peace from Archbishop Clune had been rejected, as had the united voice of trade union members.

“As they gathered, anticipating, hoping for a truce that would lead to an enduring peace, they were carrying the grief of the 1918 flu epidemic; and ahead would be the tragic experience of the Civil War.

“The signing of a Truce between the combatants is an event that should be commemorated as a thirst for peace deferred. So many lives and so much suffering could have been spared had the democratic will as expressed by the people been respected.”