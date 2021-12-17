People in their 40s will be able to get a Covid-19 booster vaccine from Sunday, it emerged tonight.

Previously, they were not scheduled to be eligible for the top-up jab until December 27.

It comes against grim projections of a spike in infections from the Covid-19 Omicron variant in January.

It will overtake the Delta variant and become the dominant form of virus here before Christmas.

Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly said this evening he was announcing a significant acceleration of the Covid-19 booster roll out.

“From this Sunday those aged 40-49 will be able to access booster vaccination in HSE vaccination centres, GP surgeries and pharmacies.

"The acceleration will be available using a mixed model of appointments and walk-in clinics.

“We had scheduled that booster vaccination for people in their forties would begin in the week of 27 December. This is now being brought forward to this Sunday, 19 December.”

He said vaccination centres will begin walk-ins for this age group and details including locations and opening times for vaccine centres are available on www.hse.ie. GPs and pharmacies are also offering boosters to these age groups.

“I’ve been working with the HSE to significantly increase capacity in recent weeks, and we have witnessed significant increases in the numbers getting boosters, with over 160,000 administered in the past three days.

"It is welcome to see so many people presenting for a booster vaccination before Christmas.”

Full details of walk-ins at each vaccination centre is available at hse.ie.

The @HSELive twitter account is updated on a regular basis with the location of centres as well as up to date queue times throughout the day.