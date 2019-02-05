People in rural Ireland 'staying in for fear of Garda drink-drive checkpoints'

People living in rural Ireland are "staying in for fear of Garda checkpoints", publicans have claimed.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland (VFI) has backed calls for a countryside taxi scheme to help people socialise in the pub.

It is urging the Government to support the scheme to "alleviate isolation and encourage social cohesion".

The group claims that some residents in rural areas are not going out at all to socialise, where they would normally have met friends and neighbours in the pub.

People don't understand the new drink-drive law, the VFI has claimed, and this is leading to concerns that a small and what is in fact a legal amount of drink, could lead to a driver ban.

"We need a solution that works for rural Ireland," said Padraig Cribben, VFI chief executive. "The problem with transport is decades old but since the introduction of new drink-driving legislation, the public are suffering from a lack of clarity on what these changes mean, consequently people are staying at home for fear of Garda checkpoints."

Under the law a driver who is found to be over the limit will now face an automatic driving ban for three months.

But the VFI says the law has led to an increase in Garda checkpoints and fear among people that they cannot drink at all or even a small amount the night before driving.

"The fabric of rural life is being torn apart but all we've had so far by way of a solution is the Minister for Transport's woefully inadequate Local Link night service, introduced as a pilot scheme. Recent reports reveal cancelled services while remaining routes are wholly unsuitable for people not living within walking distance of the route," Mr Cribben said.

