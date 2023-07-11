People in emergency accommodation refusing ‘multiple offers’ of social housing contributing to housing crisis – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that “lots” of people living in emergency accommodation "refuse multiple offers to go on social housing", when he was tackled on plans to address Ireland's housing crisis.

Department of Housing figures for May showed 8,742 adults and 3,699 children were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in May, representing a record 12,441 people in total.

Responding to questions about the Government's Housing for All plan, Mr Varadkar listed some of the major causes of homelessness.

He said: "I think we measure success on the number of things we can control.

"The number of new homes built, for example, the number of social houses built, the cost of housing, the number of first-time buyers who are buying their first home.

"But it would be just simply inaccurate to say that the Government has control over things like the number of family breakdowns that occur, the number of people who are new arrivals who seek emergency accommodation.

"I work with a lot of people who are in emergency accommodation in my constituency.

"There are lots of people who are in emergency accommodation and who refuse multiple offers to go on social housing.

"It's a much more complicated picture than people would like to make out," Mr Varadkar added.

Housing For All was launched in 2021, with a promise to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil earlier that the latest Housing for All progress report, published this morning, showed that the number of new homes being built is up and the number of commencements is up and the number of planning permissions being granted is up by 40pc on this time last year.

He said they are confident they are going to exceed the housing target for the year.

"A lot of progress is being made but I don't for a second, argue that it's enough or that there isn't a lot more that we need to do and the really dark end, the most difficult end of the housing crisis is of course homelessness is the fact that there are roughly 12,000 people being provided with state emergency accommodation at the moment," he said.

"We are lifting more people out of homelessness than ever before.

"That figure is rarely talked about, more people being lifted out of homelessness by governments than ever before."

Meanwhile, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Richard Boyd Barrett hit out at the ending of the eviction ban earlier this year during Leaders Questions, saying it would mean thousands more are facing the possibility of homelessness.

He contended that Ireland's housing crisis is being ignored while the RTÉ scandal "sucks all the air out of every other issues".

Mr Boyd Barrett said while probing allegations of overpayments to top stars at the national broadcaster is important, it has overshadowed every other issue for the last three to four weeks.

"Whoever is responsible for the scandal of RTE overpayments should be ashamed of themselves because for three or four weeks now it has sucked all the air out of every other issue that is affecting ordinary people in this country," he told the Dáil.

He said the Government has failed to put in place public housing, affordable housing or some alternative to the possibility of being evicted, and urged as an emergency measure, reinstating the eviction ban.

"I just feel compelled to remind the Government and indeed the media in this last week of the Dáil, these issues need to be addressed and not forgotten as we head into the summer," he said.

"What I'm asking is that the Government will as an emergency measure reinstate the eviction ban, bring in the first refusal policy as an emergency piece of legislation and address the anomalies in the tenant in situ scheme to prevent more families being made homeless over the summer."

Responding, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there is no plan to reintroduce the eviction ban, saying it did not work.

He said at a Cabinet meeting that morning, there were 67 items on the agenda, and more of those are about housing than about RTÉ.

"We as a government spend a lot more time concerned about the housing crisis than we do about RTÉ, important as that issue is, and I can give you that reassurance," he said.