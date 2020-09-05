Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

People in Dublin have been encouraged to keep their social contacts as low as possible as 133 of the 231 new daily cases were reported in the capital.

The Department of Health was today notified of 231 additional Covid-19 cases nationwide and no further deaths.

There is now a total of 29,534 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. The death toll stands at 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths.

Read More

Of the cases notified today, 133 of the cases are in Dublin, 18 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 8 in Offaly, 7 in Galway, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Meath, 6 in Cork, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Waterford, and the remaining 18 cases in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Laois, Leitrim, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Sligo, and Tipperary.

115 are men and 113 are women. 69pc are under the age of 45.

48pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 54 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said that while there is a significant number of cases in Dublin today, it is "important to look at the day’s figures in the context of our 7 and 14 day incidence rates."

"NPHET pays close attention to trends and patterns in the data over time in order to analyse the progression of Covid-19 both across the country and in particular areas or settings," he said.

“However, it is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible. It is also vitally important that if you feel unwell, you self-isolate immediately. Phone your GP without delay if you have a concern. Know the symptoms to pay close attention to - cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of taste or smell."

Dr Glynn also announced that two pop-up Covid-19 test centres will be open in Dublin this weekend as a result of the increased cases.

“The HSE has opened two pop-up Covid-19 swabbing centres in Dublin this weekend, at Croke Park and at Castleknock Health Centre. Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.”

Earlier today, Dr Glynn appealed to health professionals to stop going into work if they are symptomatic – following a rise in cases of Covid-19 among health workers over the past week.

He said: “A significant issue I just wanted to raise is- I myself would have gone into work while symptomatic as a doctor. We all did it, we have all done it, regularly, but I would plead with people not to do that this winter. We simply cannot afford to have people going in to work this winter if there is any suggestion of Covid."

Giving an outline of the overall rate of cases across the country, he said: “The picture nationally is stable, we are increasingly concerned about Dublin in particular.

“Dublin is rising and whilst our national incidence is at about 32 per 100,000 at the moment Dublin is at 53 per 100,000 and rising.”

The news comes as the Government prepares to publish a nine-month action plan to tackle Covid-19 over the coming week.

Read More

Online Editors