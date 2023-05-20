People gather in Navan to show support for teenager who was attacked earlier this week

A still from the viral video showing the attack on the boy in Navan

People gathered in Navan, Co Meath, today to show their support for a 14-year-old secondary school student who was attacked earlier this week.

Around 120 people took part in the ‘Rally Against Hate’ at Páirc Táilteann, with some bearing posters saying ‘Meath Says No Hate’.

They showed solidarity with the teenager, who suffered serious injuries in the attack.

It is understood that members of the extended family of the victim were among the crowd.

Niamh O’Toole has children in the same school as the victim and said: “I am sick to the stomach over what happened.”

“I am here to show my support (for the victim) and I hope it is a small group of people that feel the way that those people behaved.”

Standing beside her was Donna Moore, who said: “I am up from Limerick for the march. To be honest I have not been able to sleep properly since that night and I keep waking up in the middle of the night thinking about the child because I have a 14-year-old.

“I said to Niamh I have to go up, I have to be there. We keep crying, we are disgusted,” she added.

Ms O’Toole said she thought Navan was a tolerant town “up until this week”.

"The school is very inclusive. I have two girls there and we have nothing but positive experiences with the school.”

Cllr Eddie Fennessey, the Mayor of Navan said: “The message coming out from this rally is that hate has no room in our community in Navan.”

He said the incident earlier this week is not representative of the town. “I am all of my life here and I have never known anything so vicious and I would hope it is an isolated incident and won’t happen again.”

The rally was also attended by TDs Darren O’Rourke and Johnny Guirke.

On Facebook, Mr Guirke wrote that “our children should be free to grow up in a safe environment without the fear of attack in school, work or out socialising”, while Mr O’Rourke said: “We stand united against hate.”

Following the rally in Páirc Táilteann, the crowd then marched through the centre of the town to the Solstice Arts Centre.