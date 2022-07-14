People fleeing wars will be prioritised in the Irish asylum system, Taoiseach insists

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has insisted people fleeing wars will be prioritised in the Irish asylum system after he revealed only 30pc of people in the Citywest reception centre in Dublin are Ukrainians escaping the Russian invasion.

Mr Martin said he is holding an emergency meeting with ministers today to discuss the rising number of non-Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland.

The Taoiseach also hit out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Rwanda deportation policy saying it was “shocking” and suggested it could be responsible for the spike in asylum seekers arriving in Ireland.

The comments came as the Government conceded they have run out of space for refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Martin said there are huge pressures on the asylum process and international protection applications, excluding Ukrainian refugees, are expected to be five times higher than expected this year.

“Annually, one could have been anticipating maybe 3,500. This year, that could be four or five times that figure, maybe more by the end of the year. So much so that Citywest, which was designed as a reception centre for Ukrainians fleeing war, (now) 70pc of Citywest are international protection applicants,” he said.

“I convened a meeting today of all the relevant ministers with a view to designing the next set of responses to deal with both people fleeing war from Ukraine, but also the international protection issue and the surge in numbers and to get a deeper analysis of that, but also to prepare a response from government in relation to that development as well, which is, quite significant and is placing considerable strain on existing state accommodation efforts,” he said.

“We will from policy perspective, prioritize those who are fleeing war are very vulnerable situations.

"And that will have to be on prioritisation in terms of orders or response in terms of emergency accommodation. We have to also deal with anomalies that have arisen within our existing international protection system,” he added.