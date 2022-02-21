People fear ‘creepy phones’ are sending them ads

Forty-four per cent find it creepy when they are targeted with ads following an internet search. Stock image. Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Two out of three people are concerned they see advertisements for products after conversations regarding particular commodities.

They saw ads for specific items after they had discussed the topics in conversations with friends.

The concern comes despite tech companies repeatedly insisting they never listen in to conversations and target consumers based on their online interests.

However, Deloitte’s 2022 Global Marketing Trends Consumer Survey reported a large number of consumers feel they are being listened to by big tech.

The survey said: “Two-thirds (66pc) of consumers in Ireland find it creepy when their smart phone delivers ads based on their conversations, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Global Marketing Trends Consumer Survey.

“Forty-four per cent find it creepy when they are targeted with ads following an internet search, while 29pc find it helpful; 13pc find it creepy when they receive a notification of items going on sale from a brand that they regularly shop with; while 67pc find say they this helpful.”

Seventy-eight per cent of respondents said they expect a brand to seek their permission for all uses of their personal data.

And 68pc said they were alarmed by the extent to which brands are tracking and using their personal data, while 47pc say they have accepted that their data is used everywhere in a digital world.

The survey found consumers are very ethically aware.

Fifty-eight per cent said they are more willing to shop with brands that commit to addressing social inequities and 68pc are more likely to shop with brands that take actions to support their communities, followed by brands that strongly align with their personal values (65pc); and brands that commit to addressing climate change (61pc).

David Conway, of Deloitte Digital, said: “Marketing executives should embrace hybrid purchasing solutions, going to where their customers are instead of waiting for customers to come to them.”