'People don't get what I've been through' - Jackson

Rugby player Paddy Jackson said people might not understand what he has gone through unless they have experienced something similar, but he is determined to push on with his career in France.

Jackson secured a two-year contract with Perpignan and made an impressive debut for the club against Toulouse last Thursday.

He was suspended, along with his teammate Stuart Olding, in July last year after they were charged by the PSNI. The two players had their Ireland and Ulster contracts revoked in April following a review after the rape trial in March where both were acquitted.

Jackson (26) said he now wants to rebuild his career.

"It's been difficult but it's something that me and my family have just had to get used to. You only can really understand if you have been in my shoes or my family's shoes," he said. "I have come out somewhere where people know about it but they are all respectful and understanding about it."

Jackson said he was aware of the comments of IRFU performance director David Nucifora, who suggested in June that the door might not be closed for returning to play in Ireland.

"I saw the comments but I just take everything as it comes now. There is no point getting too worked up over anything. I am just loving being here and glad to be back playing," he said. "It's just all been about rugby and getting back enjoying life."

