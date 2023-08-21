‘People don’t feel as safe as they should’ – Dublin businesses experiencing ‘a general level of aggression’

Grafton Street in Dublin was the scene of the latest violent incident on Sunday.

A representative for businesses in Dublin city centre has said staff in shops are experiencing “a general level of aggression” at work.

CEO of Dublin Town Richard Guiney was speaking after a stabbing on Grafton St on Sunday morning was the latest in a series of recent violent incidents in the city centre.

Mr Guiney said an increase in shoplifting has been reported to Dublin Town.

“What’s being reported to us is that there’s an aggression amongst shoplifters, there’s a general level of aggression that we’re experiencing in Dublin,” Mr Guiney said speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“There are clearly issues that need to be addressed, people don’t feel as safe in the city as they should.”

He said businesses in other counties are reporting similar increases in aggressive behaviour and there is a broad need to address aggressive behaviour that has taken hold since the pandemic.

Mr Guiney said the reinstitution of the Better City for All and the Local Area Safety Partnership will help to address issues with violence in Dublin.

He said there are problems with how social issues and vulnerable people are dealt with and “we can respect the dignity of people in receipt of services a lot better than we do.”

Mr Guiney welcomed additional gardaí being brought onto the streets but said it’s not possible for a member of the force to be on every street corner 24 hours a day.

“We have 250,000 people in Dublin city centre every day and we need a police presence that’s commensurate with that.”

Asked whether Dublin businesses are suffering financially due to violence in the city, he said business owners are reporting better results than expected.

“We’re doing a lot better than we had anticipated. The footfall has been over 90pc of the pre-pandemic levels and the reduction is really down to work from home. Spend is still very good, it’s not being experienced on the tills.”

Also speaking to Morning Ireland, Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan TD said street crime is visible in certain parts of the city.

“Parts of Dublin are unsafe at certain times during the day and night, that’s a problem and issue we have to address.

“There are other parts of Dublin where if you walk around you can see open criminal activity, whether it’s open drug dealing on the Quays, or sometimes violent interactions between people involved in drug dealing,” the Dublin Bay South TD said.

Deputy O’Callaghan said criminal activity in big cities can never be completely eliminated but the level of visible policing in Dublin is less than that seen in cities in other countries.

Asked whether Justice Minister Helen McEntee was doing a good job, Deputy O’Callaghan said this issue “should not be made a political football”.

He admitted 1,000 new gardaí would not be recruited this year despite the resources to do so being made available.

“Government provided the money for 800 gardaí last year, we didn’t get 400. This year Government has provided money for 1,000 gardaí, I think we’d be doing well to get 700.”

Deputy O’Callaghan said Government must be innovative to boost garda recruitment, including allowing people over 35 to join the force, extending the retirement age beyond 60 and better use of the garda reserves.

“Additional gardaí would instil a level of confidence in the public,” he said.