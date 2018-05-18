A man was arrested for dangerous driving following a high speed chase in north Dublin as concert-goers made their way home from The Rolling Stones gig.‬

'People could have been killed' - Rolling Stones concert-goers caught up in high speed car chase ‬

Witnesses said the incident could have been fatal but for gardai being quick to get people off the road as the car sped through the Drumcondra area.

A number of vehicles were damaged during the course of the incident. "It could have killed lots of people had it not been for the quick thinking of the guard on duty," one witness who was at The Rolling Stones concert said.

"He deserves some recognition. He got hundreds of people off the road three seconds before the cars came flying past." Gardai were in hot pursuit of the car which had been speeding through the Phibsboro and Drumcondra areas.

The high speed chase by gardai came to an end at around 11pm on Botanic Avenue and a man in his 20s was taken into custody. He was due to appear in court this morning.

A Garda spokeswomen told Independent.ie: "Gardaí were alerted to an incident of dangerous driving that occurred late last night. "A number of vehicles were damaged during the course of the incident and a man (mid 20s) was arrested and taken to Donnybrook garda station.

"He was charged with dangerous driving and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning."

